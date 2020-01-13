Liberty Mutual Re Appoints Burke to Stamford Reinsurance Team

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Re (LM Re), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, has appointed Susan E. Burke as Vice President and Director of Assumed Reinsurance in its Casualty Treaty department. She will be based in LM Re's office in Stamford, Connecticut.

Reporting to LM Re Head of US Casualty Thomas Greene, Burke will be responsible for producing, underwriting and servicing a portfolio of casualty treaty reinsurance accounts.

President of Liberty Mutual Re Dieter Winkel said: "Susan's background in general casualty classes makes her a tremendous addition to our team in Stamford. Her knowledge of the business combined with her legal background will be an invaluable asset to Liberty Mutual Re and our clients."

Burke joins Liberty from the reinsurance unit of Swiss Re, where she most recently served as Senior Treaty Underwriter, and previously as Vice President and Claims Expert. She brings international experience to LM Re, through her work as Claims Manager and Resident U.S. Counsel at the Gerling Group in Germany.

Burke started her career in the insurance unit of a major international law firm. She has her Juris Doctor degree from the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University, Washington, D.C. her Associate in Reinsurance designation, and is a member of the New York Bar.

About Liberty Mutual Reinsurance

Liberty Mutual Reinsurance offers treaty reinsurance solutions across key UK, European, Middle East, US and other international locations. We provide brokers and cedents with property, casualty and specialty reinsurance solutions through both the Company and Lloyd's markets and have approximately 200 employees dedicated to treaty reinsurance in 15 offices globally.

You can learn more by visiting www.libertyspecialtymarkets.com/reinsurance/.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

