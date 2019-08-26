Liberty Mutual Reaches Key Milestone In Developing Its New Integrated Workers Compensation Claims Management System

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To position Liberty Mutual for continued leadership in the workers compensation market, the company is developing a next generation workers compensation claims management system.

"We're building a system that will help us add even greater value to Liberty Mutual workers compensation policyholders, customers of our third party administrator – Helmsman Management Services – distribution partners, injured employees and our claims professionals," said Wesley Hyatt, Senior Vice President, Workers Compensation Claims. "The new system will let us continue to produce better outcomes for injured employees quickly and efficiently by replacing two legacy systems with a single state-of-the-art platform."

The company selected Duck Creek Technologies as its technology partner for the multi-year effort to build a new fully-integrated workers compensation claims management system, which blends functional and technical capabilities, coupled with a focus on long-term partnerships. The teams will use the latest agile software methods and techniques to deliver the system.

"To continue to meet customer expectations well into the future, we knew we needed a technology partner that could help us re-imagine workers compensation claims," said Kevin De Sa, Vice President, Senior Director of Technology, Liberty Mutual. "Duck Creek is a technology leader with a mature SaaS product, empowering us to develop a custom solution with a codeless configuration – which we believe is the future of how our systems should be run."

The development of the new integrated workers compensation claims management system is the latest in Liberty Mutual's Technology operation's ongoing efforts to develop innovative, best in class solutions for the insurer's business units.

"Liberty Mutual and Helmsman are respected leaders in the insurance and third party administration industries, and are well-known for innovative and exceptional use of technology," said Mike Jackowski, CEO, Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek is proud to support the initiative to develop a new integrated workers compensation claims management system with our industry-leading SaaS solutions."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Contact:

Richard Angevine

1-617-574-6638

richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertymutualinsurance.com

