Liberty Mutual Survey Finds Most Consumers Forego Insurance Protection for Pets Adopted During Pandemic

The Liberty Mutual Pet Protection Index, a national survey of 1,000 US adults, shows that despite high awareness of pet insurance 74% of pet owners do not currently have coverage. Liberty Mutual's pet insurance offering reduces the financial burden of expected medical costs as well as unexpected costs due to illness or injuries.

The Liberty Mutual Pet Protection Index reveals the following data:

1 in 3 consumers adopted or considered adopting a pet during this past year's pandemic.

Most pet owners (67%) are aware of pet insurance but only 26% have it.

Pet owners are unaware of the rising cost in veterinary care: only half of respondents agree with the fact that the cost has more than doubled over the past decade. (American Veterinary Medical Association, 2019)

Nearly two-thirds of pet owners (63%) admit they couldn't afford unexpected medical care for their pet.

"It is no surprise we saw pet adoption rates increase as Americans had more time in their homes amid the pandemic lockdowns and hopefully we'll see many more family connections made on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day," said Liberty Mutual Chief Product Officer, Global Retail Markets US, Luke Bills. "We often hear how surprised people are when they see their vet bill after an accident, illness or even a wellness appointment, but these costs could be greatly reduced with pet insurance."

Liberty Mutual's customizable Pet Insurance delivers multiple policy options with affordable coverage, allowing customers to choose the best policy to protect their pets. These plans are there when expenses arrive around preventative healthcare, accidents, or injuries.

