Liberty Sales & Distribution and Progressive Pipeline Management Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Cured-In-Place Pipeline (CIPL) Solutions for Natural Gas Utilities

WENONAH, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Sales & Distribution and Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM) today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to Starline® Cured-In-Place Liner (CIPL) technology for natural gas utilities across key markets in the United States.

Through this partnership, Liberty will offer Starline CIPL as part of its expanding portfolio of solutions for the gas utility industry. The collaboration combines Liberty's established sales platform and industry relationships with PPM's technical expertise and field execution in trenchless pipeline rehabilitation.

Starline CIPL is a trenchless rehabilitation solution that restores pressure integrity in aging natural gas pipelines ranging from 2" to 48" in diameter, with MAOPs up to 450 psig. The liner system bonds to the host pipe, sealing leak paths and reinforcing the existing infrastructure to form a fully integrated composite pipeline.

This composite system enables utilities to extend asset life by up to 100 years while maintaining pressure integrity even in the event of localized host pipe failure, such as third-party excavation damage. Compared to traditional replacement methods, CIPL can deliver 30–60% cost savings in metropolitan environments by significantly reducing excavation, material usage, labor, and restoration requirements, while also accelerating project timelines and minimizing service disruptions.

"Utilities today are looking for practical ways to address aging infrastructure safely while balancing affordability, minimizing disruption, and maintaining system reliability," said Dave Wickersham, Founder and CEO of Progressive Pipeline Management. "With more than two decades of successful deployment in the U.S., Starline® CIPL enables operators to restore pipeline integrity without the cost and disruption of full replacement. Partnering with Liberty allows us to scale that capability and support utilities in executing long-term asset management strategies."

Liberty's sales organization will strategically support customer engagement and project identification, while PPM will provide technical evaluation, engineering support, and full project execution.

"This partnership strengthens Liberty's ability to support utilities with a more complete asset management solution," said Wally Armstrong, Partner & Owner of Liberty Sales & Distribution. "By adding Starline® CIPL, we can help customers address pipeline integrity challenges with a proven solution backed by an experienced, field-ready partner. We're excited to work alongside PPM to bring this capability to market."

Starline® CIPL technology has been extensively validated through independent testing and real-world applications, including design life and pressure integrity testing conducted through industry research organizations and utilities. The technology has been deployed in numerous pipeline rehabilitation projects and continues to support utilities in extending the service life of critical infrastructure.

Utilities interested in learning more about the partnership or evaluating CIPL as part of their pipeline integrity programs can contact Progressive Pipeline Management and Liberty Sales & Distribution for additional information.

About Progressive Pipeline Management

Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM) is a national provider of trenchless rehabilitation and replacement solutions for gas, water, sewer, building infrastructure and rapid emergency & disaster site services. With a 20+ year legacy and a proven portfolio of patented technologies and field services, PPM serves utilities, municipalities, and building owners across the U.S. with safer, cleaner, and faster alternatives to traditional utility maintenance and replacement. PPM also holds the exclusive North American distribution rights for the industry-leading Starline® Cured-In-Place Pipeline (CIPL) system. To learn more please visit www.progressivepipe.com.

About Liberty Sales & Distribution

Liberty Sales & Distribution is a leading supplier of products and solutions to the natural gas utility industry. Through strong manufacturer partnerships and an experienced sales organization, Liberty provides utilities with the equipment, materials, and services needed to maintain, modernize, and manage pipeline infrastructure safely and efficiently.

Media Contact:

Jackie Herrera

713-791-8284

[email protected]

SOURCE Progressive Pipeline Management