Progressive Pipeline Management Appoints Robert C. DeLuca as Chief Financial Officer to Support National Growth Strategy

WENONAH, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM), a national leader in trenchless pipeline rehabilitation and natural gas infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert C. DeLuca, CPA, MBA, as its Chief Financial Officer.

This milestone marks a significant step in PPM's continued evolution as the company sharpens its focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and strategic expansion across the United States.

Bob DeLuca

DeLuca will report directly to President Andrew Gonnella and will be responsible for leading the company's financial strategy, supporting expansion initiatives, and building the infrastructure required to scale the business for long-term success.

"This is a defining moment for PPM," said Andrew Gonnella. "As we continue to grow and take on larger, more complex opportunities across the country, it's critical that we build the financial strength and discipline to support that growth.

"Bringing Robert on as our CFO is a strategic investment in our future. His experience in M&A, financial strategy, working across diverse teams, and within high-growth organizations will help us elevate how we operate and execute on our long-term vision."

"Over the past year, we've been intentional about building a leadership team that can take PPM to the next level. Following the appointment of Andrew as President, bringing in a new CFO is another important step in executing our growth strategy," said David Wickersham, CEO & Founder. "We've built a strong foundation, and now we're putting the right structure and leadership in place to scale it the right way."

DeLuca brings extensive experience across financial leadership, transaction advisory, and operational finance. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at CFGI, where he advised more than 200 M&A transactions spanning middle-market to multi-billion-dollar enterprises.

His career also includes leadership roles at QVC (Qurate Retail Group) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he built a strong track record in financial planning, due diligence, and strategic decision support.

"PPM is at an exciting inflection point," said Robert C. DeLuca. "The company has built a strong reputation with differentiated capabilities and a clear growth trajectory.

"I'm excited to join the team and help scale the financial and operational foundation of the business, supporting expansion, enhancing decision-making, and positioning PPM to capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

About Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM)

Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM) is a national provider of trenchless rehabilitation solutions for gas, water, sewer, facility infrastructure and rapid emergency & disaster site services. With a 20+ year legacy and a proven portfolio of patented technologies and field services, PPM serves utilities, municipalities, and building owners across the U.S. with safer, cleaner, and faster alternatives to traditional utility maintenance and replacement. To learn more please visit www.progressivepipe.com.

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SOURCE Progressive Pipeline Management