LibKey Discovery Now Integrated with WorldCat Discovery

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced an integration of their service LibKey Discovery and OCLC WorldCat Discovery. LibKey Discovery delivers one-click linking to PDF articles and links that take the user from article records back to the original journal issue or to the most recent issue of the journal. Libraries can easily add LibKey Discovery to their OCLC WorldCat Discovery service using the OCLC Service Configuration module.

"WorldCat Discovery is a key resource for many libraries and the main place where students and faculty start their research," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "The new LibKey Discovery integration with OCLC WorldCat Discovery enhances this leading service with cutting-edge technology. For researchers using WorldCat Discovery, the one-click access to content will mean less confusion in not having to navigate multiple webpages and less time getting to what they want: the article." Chief Librarian John Seguin continued, "Over the past year, libraries using LibKey Discovery report the direct link to content means more success in getting to content, reducing help desk requests. Moreover, libraries find LibKey Discovery saves researchers countless hours otherwise spent clicking through menus and navigating websites just to get to an article. We are excited to bring these same benefits to libraries using OCLC WorldCat."

LibKey Discovery organically integrates into library services, presenting the enhancements automatically to enrich user experience and productivity in real time. There is no need to install a browser plug-in and LibKey Discovery works with any web browser. Installation is simple and Third Iron has published easy to follow steps. More information can be found at https://thirdiron.com/libkey-discovery.

About Third Iron®

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link and LibKey Nomad. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from over 800 corporations, hospitals, universities and government centers in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

