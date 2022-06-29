LibKey Now Integrated with Litmaps

LibKey Functionality Now Available for Litmaps Users

ST PAUL, Minn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers, and their users, announced an integration of their LibKey service with Litmaps, a browser-based platform that enables researchers to visualize, expand, and communicate their research. This integration delivers one-click linking to PDF articles from Litmaps citation records.

"Conducting research means confronting a daunting amount of scholarly literature. We were excited to see how Litmaps accelerates the research process by visualizing research connections and helping researchers find relevant literature that might be missed," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "Integration of LibKey naturally complements Litmaps's mission of improving the research process." John Seguin, Third Iron President and Chief Librarian, continued, "Over 15 million researchers have access to LibKey linking through their affiliation with the over 1,300 libraries that use Third Iron services. All of these researchers who use Litmaps now have fast, reliable, one-click access to the full text made available from their libraries." "We're excited to offer an easy, built-in, way for Litmaps's users to access the full text, made available from their libraries," said Axton Pitt, CEO at Litmaps. "This integration makes accessing full text easier, and helps users to get to the right PDF quickly."

LibKey has been seamlessly integrated into Litmaps. Users do not need to download or install any additional software to benefit from the integration

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from over 1,300 corporations, hospitals, universities and government centers in more than 36 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

Litmaps is an innovative research discovery tool. It combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and regular email alerts, to create a browser-based research platform designed for clarity, comprehensiveness, and collaboration. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-prints. They focus deeply on this area so researchers can concentrate on what they do best, while Litmaps keeps them up to date with the latest academic literature.

For more information, visit https://litmaps.com

