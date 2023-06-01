LIBRA Insurance Partners Announces the Launch of LIBRA Insurance Institutional Platform

Uniting Institutions and Agencies Through a Robust, Data-Driven Reporting Solution

BALTIMORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces the release of LIBRA Insurance Institutional Platform (LIIP), a cloud-based integrated solution for delivering two-way reporting for LIBRA Institutional partners and affiliated Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs). LIIP revolutionizes how data is sourced, aggregated, and distilled, providing meaningful reporting capabilities tailored to the unique need of an individual institution, agency, advisor or agent user.

The secure platform, in line with SOC 1 guidelines, offers access to real-time data with a variety of viewpoint capabilities, including status updates for an individual case, macro perspectives of regional or state trends, and historical reporting capabilities. LIIP is interactive, allowing for data to be mined and viewed based on the user's needs and customized based on preferences. Examples of reporting functions and capabilities include:

Cases pending vs. cases paid

Multi-factor YTD business reporting (cases, locations, carriers)

Trend spotting (location or product specific)

"It was time data was modernized for the insurance and financial planning industries," said Rick Buteau, Vice President of Operations for LIBRA Insurance Partners. "We believe this advancement is significant for the industry, allowing for all parties to gain insights into real-time information like never before. By harnessing data in meaningful ways, sales trends can be spotted as they're forming, allowing for resources to be deployed immediately, as needed. I'd like to acknowledge David R. Braun, CLU®, for his significant contributions, insight and leadership as we worked to roll out this new platform."

The origination of LIIP came by way of the LIBRA Partners merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in late 2022, where Braun, Senior Vice President of Institutional Services, spearheaded efforts to solve inefficiencies between institutional and agency collaboration. Thanks to the unique data set build developed by Luke Jajliardo, Director of Technology Strategy and Data Solutions, what began as an Excel file of static data has now evolved into this interactive, engaging, feature-rich platform, providing an assortment of reporting capabilities, including visual depictions, for data to be better analyzed, internalized and acted upon.

"As we all know, better data leads to better business decisions, and real-time information allows for immediate action," said Bill Shelow, President & CEO at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "The LIIP solution was designed specifically with institution and agency needs in mind, enabling data, cost and resource efficiencies for all parties."

The LIIP development team consisted of Buteau, Braun, Jajliardo, and Kim Ayers, Director of Operations. The platform is now available for our national institutional clients and LIBRA-affiliated partner agencies and available for Independent Broker-Dealers and Registered Investment Advisers and their affiliated advisors to implement locally through a LIBRA partner.

With a mission to be the preeminent marketing organization in the country, LIBRA is focused on adding value to its partners, driving quality business to its carriers and is guided by three strategic pillars:

1. Differentiate resources and experiences for our partner agencies:

Proprietary processing tools for quick quotes and informals

Exclusive Medical Director

Proprietary product analysis and white papers

Best practices and idea sharing at all meetings

2. Deliver proprietary programs, processes, and products to differentiate our partners:

Partner-owned and producer-accessible Reinsurance Company

Exclusive facultative underwriting program with a major reinsurer

3. Create uniquely aligned, strategic relationships with carriers

Carrier SLA/Throughput tool

Exclusive compensation programs

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

