LibraryBub's Selection of Noteworthy Independent Books for April 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. South Carolina author Eden Royce recalls her childhood fascination with libraries. "My mother took me to the library every week and let me roam around the children's section and select things to read while she picked out her own books. Slapping my very own library card with my name on it down on the counter, where I had to tiptoe to reach, was such a proud moment for me. It gave me control over something, and at such a young age, it was empowering. I made the choice to take those exact books home to enjoy and spend time with… I wanted to be like the authors who had books on my local library's shelves. Maybe I could write a book – one that a little girl like me might pull to her and read and remember years later." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been warmly welcomed by independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the very best of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Bookseller and Other Stories by Peter Briscoe ISBN: 978-0963489890

In Search of Sanctuary by Jamie Kirby ISBN: 978-1453778272

Mystery & Thriller

Closer than You Think (Book One of the Broken Minds series) by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-0999411209

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ASIN: B088WWFJY3

Romance

Don't Let the Monkey Drive the Taxi by Gail Johnson ISBN: 978-0578759494

Scars of the Past (Book Three of the Oak Creek series) by B.K. Stubblefield ISBN: 979-8643611394

Science Fiction & Fantasy

First Second Coming (Book One of the New God series) by Jeff Pollak ISBN: 978-1947392953

Children's

The Firma Twins and the Purple Staff of Death (Book One of the Firma Twins Adventure series) by D.H. Timpko ISBN: 978-0999459515

Mr. Figgletoes' Toy Emporium by M.J. Evans ISBN: 978-1733020435

Superheroes Don't Get Scared… Or Do They? (Book Three of the Little Superheroes series) by Zack Bush and Laurie Friedman ISBN: 978-1735113081

NON-FICTION

Business

Designed To Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Lessons from the Len Master: business and life lessons learned by a grateful son by Ron Zayas ISBN: 978-1642934298

Selling through Your Heart by Shirlene Reeves ISBN: 978-1944335953

Smarter Business Exits: strategies and toolkits for corporate divorce, succession planning and joint exits by William B. Bierce ISBN: 978-1943386789

WISER: the definitive guide to starting a business after the age of 50 by Wendy Mayhew ISBN: 978-0988100015

Education

Live from Your Class: everything I learned about teaching, I learned from working at Saturday Night Live by Jamie Mason Cohen ISBN: 978-1530777914

Planning Today for Success Tomorrow: helping students choose their college or trade school major and career by Moses McCutcheon Jr. ISBN: 978-1432700133

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Secrets to Parenting without Giving a F^ck by Sue Donnellan ISBN: 978-0578843834

Health & Fitness

Hormone Repair Manual: every woman's guide to healthy hormones after 40 by Lara Briden ISBN: 978-0648352440

50 easy recipes for cooking with beer: why not eat what you like to drink? by Lachlan Anderson ISBN: 978-1649530462

Self-Help

Lifestyle of Happiness by Sofie Bakken ISBN: 978-8195087464

Solid Ground: a foundation for winning in work and in life by T.W. Lewis ISBN: 978-0960095308

Children's

Axolotl!: fun facts about the world's coolest salamander by Susan Mason ISBN: 978-0995570702

Kids Cooking: kid friendly kitchen safety tips by Terri B. Jones ISBN: 978-1544618890

Tom Lewis, author of the inspirational business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to save time and to yield results. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me! Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

