Lice Treatment Global Market Report 2024: Global Lice Treatment Market Witnesses Substantial Growth as Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Natural Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Feb, 2024, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lice Treatment Global Market Report 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robust research, covering the market dynamics from 2023 to 2028, encapsulates the foundational drivers of the market's growth—such as the high prevalence of lice infestations in school-aged children, amplified consumer consciousness, and the versatility of over-the-counter remedies. With an anticipated 6.9% CAGR through 2028, the report projects the market to reach an impressive $1.37 billion, spurred by global health initiatives and innovative approaches to treatment.

Prevalence of Lice Infestations and Pediatric Population Expansion

The lice treatment market has experienced a significant boost from the consistent prevalence of head lice across the globe. The report details instances like the reported cases in the United States, which shed light on the ongoing need for effective lice eradication measures. Furthermore, the continuously growing pediatric population, prone to such infestations due to close contact in educational settings, underscores the sustained need for lice treatment products and services.

Innovation and Strategic Acquisitions by Major Players

  • The lice treatment industry has witnessed the influx of groundbreaking solutions and techniques including advanced lice combs with innovative features designed to facilitate easier and more effective lice elimination.
  • Market giants have not hesitated to explore and embrace natural remedies in response to the increasing demand for safer, chemical-free treatment options for families.
  • Key strategic moves, such as acquisitions within the industry, indicate an aggressive stance by established companies to diversify offerings and capture a larger share of the evolving market.

Strategic analysis and profiling of major companies in the lice treatment market, alongside regional outlooks and forecasted growth trends, are crucial highlights of the report that provide a comprehensive understanding of the landscape.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

Navigating through this extensive report, stakeholders and interested parties will encounter a nuanced analysis of various segments and treatment methods that make up the lice treatment market. Geographical insights underscore North America's reign as the largest market, while simultaneously pinpointing Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region. The segmentation of the market into various treatments for Pediculosis Capitis, Pediculosis Corporis, and Pediculosis Pubis provides a granular view of the market's scope and diversity.

The report is a pivotal resource that offers an in-depth evaluation spanning the sector from hospitals and clinics to retail distribution channels. Recognizing the strategic significance of accurate market data, the report delivers an all-encompassing perspective, equipping industry participants with crucial facts and figures pivotal for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

The Integrity of Market Valuation and Data

All data within the report adhere to established industry standards, ensuring reliability and accuracy. The financial metrics detailed within encompass 'factory gate' values and consumption figures, affording stakeholders a clear image of the market's true nature, including the impact of related services within the sector.

As the lice treatment market navigates through evolving consumer preferences and global health trends, this document emerges as an indispensable tool for industry players eager to capitalize on growth opportunities and adapt to consumer needs.

Companies Profiled

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Bayer AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • GSK plc
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Perrigo Company plc
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
  • Taro Pharmaceuticals
  • Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Arbor Pharmaceuticals
  • Pernix Therapeutics Holdings
  • LiceDoctors Llc
  • Fairy Tales Hair Care Inc
  • ICB PHARMA
  • Tec Laboratories Inc.
  • the Lice Crew
  • Organic Lice Guru LLC
  • Lice Clinics of America
  • ParaPRO LLC
  • NitWits
  • ARR Health Technologies Inc. (LiceGuard)
  • Lice Sisters LLC
  • Lice Busters America LLC
  • Natural Lice Products
  • Lice Lifters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzr19a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 - Hemostasis Analyzers Market Flourishes as Aging Population and Chronic Diseases Propel Demand

Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 - Hemostasis Analyzers Market Flourishes as Aging Population and Chronic Diseases Propel Demand

The "Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research publication on the hemostasis...
Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 14.8% to Reach $27.22 Billion this year - Forecasts to 2029

Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 14.8% to Reach $27.22 Billion this year - Forecasts to 2029

The "Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.