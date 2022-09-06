LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Licel confirmed today that they have become a member of techUK. The London-based app protection company has joined a community of more than 900 other businesses - all determined to make the UK a great place for tech.

This is a goal that also means a great deal to Licel's CEO, Ivan Kinash:

Licel Becomes a Member of techUK

"From setting up our main office in London, to building lasting relationships with advisors and partners in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, we've always been keen to contribute to the UK's thriving tech scene. We see our membership of techUK as a natural step on this journey and we're really excited and honoured to be a part of the community."

As a growing company, Licel also sees techUK as a great place to connect - and collaborate - with other scaling tech companies. "The timing is perfect for us to join a community like techUK", says Licel CCO Kushal Puri. "We know there's a wealth of experience there that we can draw on. And it's motivating and inspiring that we're all on a similar journey together."

techUK believes in the power of technology to drive positive change - not just in the UK but around the world. In Licel they see a company that shares that vision.

"We are delighted to have welcomed Licel to the techUK membership," says Jill Broom, Programme Manager for Cyber Security and Central Government at techUK. "Mobile apps have become one of the prime targets for bad actors due to the ease of exploitation of vulnerabilities associated with them, leading to damaged reputations and increased strategic and operational risks for those affected. We are looking forward to working with Licel to raise awareness and help stop these attacks, making apps and mobile devices safer for people to use."

About Licel

Licel's powerful application protection products make apps safe to use in a world full of evolving cyber threats.

About techUK

techUK is a trade association that brings companies together to realise the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve.

For media enquiries, please contact Tom Cross on +1.650.488.8366.

