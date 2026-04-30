License Assistant Expands Services to Independent Adjusters, Insurance Brokers, and Agents

License Assistant; A solution focused on streamlining licensure for Insurance Professionals, ensuring the process is straightforward, dependable, and prompt.

PHOENIX, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seen & Heard LLC, operating as License Assistant, is excited to announce its expanded support for Independent Adjusters, Insurance Agents, and Brokers across the United States. Recognizing the essential role these professionals play in the first-party property insurance claims industry, License Assistant is dedicated to elevating the standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and industry education among Independent Adjusters and agency professionals.

Insurance Agents, Brokers, and Independent Adjusters are required to maintain valid licenses in order to operate within their respective states. License Assistant is committed to assisting these professionals by simplifying the often complex and time-consuming licensing and renewal process. "We understand how important it is for Independent Adjusters, Agents, and Brokers to stay compliant and focus on serving their clients, rather than getting bogged down in paperwork," said Elaine Gulino, Founder & CEO of License Assistant. "Our platform streamlines the process, allowing our clients to concentrate on their core business."

License Assistant is proud to offer its services nationally to all qualified professionals who have successfully completed the required exams and background checks. To further support the industry, License Assistant is waiving all set-up fees for members of select industry associations, ensuring Agents, Brokers, and Independent Adjusters receive accessible and meaningful support.

Elaine Gulino, a seasoned expert with nearly two decades of experience in insurance licensing, was inspired to launch License Assistant after personally navigating the challenges of managing multiple license renewals and firm transitions. "With approximately 365,300 licensed claims professionals in the United States as of 2024, the need for a specialized, responsive licensing service is clear," said Gulino, referencing the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While many licensing providers cater to a broad spectrum of insurance professionals, License Assistant stands out for its specialized understanding of the unique needs of Independent Adjusters, Agents, and Brokers.

Industry professionals often face frustration with existing licensing platforms, which may lack responsiveness and specialized expertise. Additionally, not all states permit license renewal through the same insurance platforms, leading to added complexity. License Assistant addresses these challenges with a service designed for efficiency and reliability, helping Independent Adjusters, Agents, and Brokers maintain compliance and focus on delivering value to policyholders.

Seen & Heard LLC invites all Independent Adjusters, Insurance Agents, and Brokers to experience the difference License Assistant can make in their licensing journey. For more information, visit licenseassistant.com.

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SOURCE Seen & Heard LLC dba License Assistant