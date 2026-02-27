License Assistant Joins the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) as an Affiliate Member

License Assistant; a service dedicated to making Licensure Simple, Reliable, and Timely for Insurance Advocates!

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seen & Heard LLC, doing business as License Assistant, has joined the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) as an affiliate member, strengthening its connection to the premier organization for public adjusters. This partnership allows License Assistant to support NAPIA's mission of elevating professionalism, ethical standards, and education within the first-party property insurance claims industry.

Public Adjusters are required to hold valid licenses, with most states mandating licensure to conduct the crucial business of consumer advocacy on behalf of policyholders. License Assistant holds its affiliate membership in high regard, demonstrating a dedicated alignment with organizations that uphold rigorous industry standards, such as NAPIA.

This membership provides the ideal platform to showcase our services directly to industry professionals in need of solutions like License Assistant. We recognize the vital role of all public adjusting firms—both large and small, which are all welcome members of NAPIA. The paperwork and process can be time consuming and tedious, and we make the process smoother for our clients, said Elaine Gulino-Founder & CEO.

License Assistant waives all set-up fees for those who are members of the association. At NAPIA, we welcome affiliate members who strengthen our profession and make it easier for public adjusters to focus on serving policyholders. License Assistant offers meaningful support in an area that affects every member firm, said Justin Skipton – President of NAPIA.

A Public Adjuster herself, Elaine leverages her experience and deep understanding of the arduous licensing process. This focus allows for exceptional value and the building of a reputation as a seasoned expert in this space.

The development of License Assistant was inspired by the challenges encountered when switching firms and managing multiple license renewals. Renewing 14 licenses under a new firm revealed the significant amount of work involved beyond simple online renewals. "With approximately 365,300 licensed adjusters across the United States as of 2024, I quickly realized the need for a specialized service", said Elaine. And although this figure reflects the broader occupational category of claims adjusters, appraisers, examiners, and investigators, it provides a recent authoritative snapshot of the field's employment numbers according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

While other providers offer diverse licensing types, a common concern among Public Adjusters is the perceived lack of specialized understanding and responsiveness within existing services, often resulting in frustration due to delayed or inadequate responses to their specific needs. Additionally, there are limitations within the current system where not all states facilitate license renewal through existing insurance platforms, resulting in a challenging and time-consuming process.

License Assistant is a service launched by an industry veteran and multi-state licensed Public Adjuster advocating for almost two decades, both for other firms and independently. The service is offered nationally, to all incoming and existing qualified adjusters who have successfully passed the necessary exams and background requirements to practice in the field.

