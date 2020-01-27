'License to the Future' offers teens a chance to earn up to $500 towards driver's training costs

Up to $500 per applicant will be awarded. Here's how eligible teens can be considered in 2020:

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and plan to take driver's training within the next year.

Either a one-minute video or a 300-word essay answering the question, "Why are you excited to drive?" must be submitted to TheShop@Hagerty.com

Those interested in participating will need to submit their entries prior to one of the four deadlines: March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31, 2020. Chosen applicants will be notified in the month proceeding each deadline.

The Shop by Hagerty – which offers a wide variety of useful, sophisticated and fun automotive-themed products for men, women and children – donates 100% of its generated profits to "License to the Future."

Here are just a few of the enthusiastic responses shared by last year's video entrants:

"I grew up in a house full of cool cars and great drivers. One of those drivers was my dad who left me his 1968 Camaro convertible before he passed away. He worked on this vehicle for many years doing a nut and bolt restoration. I would like to finish fixing up this car and eventually be able to drive it."

"I am excited to drive because it will be a monumental step to a life of independence."

"It's our time to change the course of history. I'm excited to drive because I am going to save the manual (transmission)."

A link to a 2019 'License to the Future' recap video can be found here.

