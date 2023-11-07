Lick Sleeve & PetPath Unveil TPLO Surgery Recovery App

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick Sleeve partnered with PetPath to launch a free interactive care path dedicated to aiding pet owners in managing their dog's recovery after TPLO surgery. This innovative care management tool is designed to streamline the post-operative journey, reducing the strain on veterinary teams and empowering owners in the recovery process.

The sponsored TPLO path features include:

Daily Recovery Guidance: Sourced from the reputable TPLOinfo.com , the app provides step-by-step guidance for each day of the recovery process.

Guided Checklists: These checklists help keep pet owners on track, ensuring adherence to recovery protocols without increasing the demands on veterinary staff.

Instructional Videos: Detailed videos cover key FAQs and how to properly use the Lick Sleeve.

Interactive Questions: By engaging pet owners through targeted questions, the app directs them to suitable resources, tailoring the support to their specific needs.

This collaboration targets enhancing at-home care adherence and delivering high-quality support to pet owners, achieved while reducing additional staffing or time burdens for veterinarians.

The care path will be available to all Lick Sleeve Wholesale partners and customers, free of charge. Customers purchasing directly from Lick Sleeve are provided access to this app, further enhancing their product experience. Lick Sleeve Wholesale Partners are encouraged to sign up free of charge at www.mypetpath.com/landing-pages/lick-sleeve to begin incorporating this tool into their practice.

Lick Sleeve and PetPath's collaboration exemplifies their commitment to elevating pet care, combining innovative technology with a compassionate approach to healing.

About Lick Sleeve:

Lick Sleeve, an innovative alternative to traditional e-collars, was conceptualized by Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon. Recognizing the challenges faced by pet owners in adhering to post-operative instructions, Dr. Allman created Lick Sleeve using a proprietary, patented design, and medical-grade fabric. This pioneering solution, born out of a demand for a kinder post-surgery care method, quickly positioned Lick Sleeve at the forefront of the e-collar alternative sector. The product made its notable debut at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in February 2020 marking a significant advancement in veterinary medicine.

For more information, please visit licksleeve.com

For more information about Lick Sleeve:

Andre Okolowitz, Director of Marketing

info@licksleeve.com

+1 855.989.3733

About PetPath:

Founded by Dr. Robin Levitski-Osgood DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), PetPath addresses challenges veterinary care teams face supporting pet owners throughout the perioperative care journey. Inspired by human medical recovery tools, PetPath partners with veterinarians to extend customized veterinary care, delivering timely homecare instructions directly to pet owners. Streamlining the care journey, it alleviates the strain on veterinary teams and empowers owners in the recovery process. Globally trusted, PetPath is endorsed by top veterinary specialists to optimize their care.

For more information about PetPath: please visit mypetpath.com

Alex Ehrich

Director, Partnership Development and Operations

[email protected]

561-283-6487

SOURCE Lick Sleeve