Lick Sleeve Expands Recovery Line With New XXS Size for Tiny Dogs

Veterinarian-developed recovery products now available for toy breeds and the smallest surgical patients

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick Sleeve, the veterinarian-developed innovator in e-collar alternatives, today announced the launch of a new XXS size for its Leg Sleeve, Recovery Suit, and Rear Bilateral Suit, making its recovery solutions available to even the smallest dogs and toy breeds.

The expansion comes as more veterinarians and pet owners seek stress-free alternatives to traditional recovery cones. Developed by board-certified veterinary surgeon Dr. David Allman, Lick Sleeve products are designed to help protect surgical sites and injuries while allowing dogs to move, eat, rest, and recover more comfortably.

Until now, many tiny dogs recovering from procedures or skin conditions have had limited access to properly fitting medical recovery garments. The new XXS size was created to provide the same level of secure, comfortable protection already trusted by veterinary professionals and pet parents for larger breeds.

The new XXS size is now available for:

Lick Sleeve ® Leg Sleeve

Leg Sleeve Lick Sleeve ® Recovery Suit

Recovery Suit Lick Sleeve® Rear Bilateral Suit

Lick Sleeve products feature breathable, durable fabrics designed to help prevent licking, scratching, and irritation while supporting mobility during recovery. The company's Rear Bilateral Suit was recently introduced to address the growing need for dual-leg protection in dogs recovering from bilateral hind leg surgeries such as TPLO procedures.

Since debuting at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in 2020, Lick Sleeve has become the trusted recovery solution for veterinarians and pet owners seeking alternatives to the traditional "cone of shame," and offers its products in over 30 countries.

For more information, visit www.licksleeve.com

Media Contact:

Andre Okolowitz

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

855-989-3733

SOURCE Lick Sleeve