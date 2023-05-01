LiDAR Market size to grow by USD 4,289.97 million from 2022 to 2027, The expanding applications of LiDAR technology drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LiDAR market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,289.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 24.45% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LiDAR Market 2023-2027

Lidar market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global lidar market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lidar in the market are DENSO Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Hexagon AB, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc., Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Quanergy Systems Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboSense, SICK AG, SureStar, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, YellowScan, and Zephir Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

DENSO Corp. - The company offers Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave or FMCW LiDAR in collaboration with Aeva Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. - The company offers LiDAR technology through laser scanners and SCENE software.

Hexagon AB - The company offers LiDAR technology such as Leica TerrainMapper 2 and Sigma Space SPL100.

LiDAR Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (airborne LiDAR and terrestrial LiDAR), application (corridor mapping, engineering, Adas and driverless cars, environment, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the airborne LiDAR segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The segment of the market includes LiDAR sensors installed on aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors are increasingly being used in a variety of applications. The applications include disaster management and defense operations related to national security issues. Hence, the LiDAR market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing efforts to deploy aerial LiDAR systems to ensure aircraft safety in commercial aviation.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global lidar market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global LiDAR market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US contributes a large share of the market revenue in the region. LiDAR solutions are primarily used for mapping applications in areas where accurate topographic maps do not exist and are also used for disaster management and mapping of ground displacements caused by earthquakes, landslides, and storms. Moreover, LiDAR solutions are being used for archaeological surveys throughout the region. Also, LiDAR sensors are widely used in automotive applications, in addition to geospatial mapping and disaster management applications.

LiDAR Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Expanding applications of LiDAR technology is a major driver for the LiDAR market during the forecast period.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology is gaining momentum in construction and engineering, and it offers several benefits to the construction and engineering industry, including improved team productivity and process efficiency, and accurate project cost estimates.

Point cloud data software can be used to estimate project costs when surveying construction sites using LiDAR technology.

Moreover, LiDAR technology can be used to determine the need for maintenance and repair of machinery and equipment in the field.

Hence, the introduction of such application-specific LiDAR solutions is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The development of LiDAR sensors based on continuous-wave frequency modulation (CWFM) technology is an emerging LiDAR market trend during the forecast period.

Measurement of time and distance is one area of design improvement for LiDAR sensor manufacturers.

Most LiDAR sensors today use a simple time-of-flight approach for time and distance measurement, and they emit short pulses and use a precise clock to measure the time it takes for the laser beam to bounce off them.

But the next generation of LiDAR sensor makers is working on continuous wave frequency modulation (CWFM) technology for LiDAR sensors.

The original laser beam has a higher frequency and the two beams travel different distances and so when the first beam recombines with the second beam, they are at different frequencies.

Hence, such trends influence the market growth for LiDAR during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high cost of LiDAR sensors challenges the growth of the LiDAR market during the forecast period.

For instance, the price of a single Velodyne HDL-64 LiDAR sensor is around USD 75,000. LiDAR sensors have seen their costs drop rapidly in recent years.

But even this price poses a challenge for the LiDAR market globally as it is too expensive for mass adoption in various industries.

Data-based evidence shows that mass production is likely to significantly reduce the cost of LiDAR sensors. This is confirmed by multiple vendors such as Quanergy Systems Inc., Osram, and Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

The market vendors have announced plans to reduce the cost of LiDAR sensors used in various industries.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this LiDAR Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LiDAR Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the LiDAR Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the LiDAR Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of LiDAR Market vendors

LiDAR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,289.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled DENSO Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Hexagon AB, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., Ouster Inc., Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Quanergy Systems Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboSense, SICK AG, SureStar, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, YellowScan, and Zephir Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global LiDAR market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global LiDAR market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Airborne LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Airborne LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Terrestrial LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Terrestrial LiDAR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Corridor mapping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Corridor mapping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Engineering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Engineering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on ADAS and driverless cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on ADAS and driverless cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Environment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Environment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Environment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Environment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Environment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 123: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 FARO Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 128: FARO Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: FARO Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: FARO Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: FARO Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 133: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 136: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

12.6 Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 LeddarTech Inc.

Exhibit 142: LeddarTech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: LeddarTech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: LeddarTech Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Luminar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: Luminar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Luminar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Luminar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Luminar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Ouster Inc.

Exhibit 149: Ouster Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ouster Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Ouster Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Exhibit 152: Phoenix LiDAR Systems - Overview



Exhibit 153: Phoenix LiDAR Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Phoenix LiDAR Systems - Key offerings

12.11 Quanergy Systems Inc.

Exhibit 155: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Quanergy Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 RoboSense

Exhibit 164: RoboSense - Overview



Exhibit 165: RoboSense - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: RoboSense - Key offerings

12.14 SICK AG

Exhibit 167: SICK AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: SICK AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: SICK AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: SICK AG - Segment focus

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 171: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 176: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 YellowScan

Exhibit 180: YellowScan - Overview



Exhibit 181: YellowScan - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: YellowScan - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

