LIDE Brazilian Investment Forum discusses, in New York City, the resumption of growth and foreign capital opportunities for Brazil

"We will work on the Pension reform, and its approval will instantly benefit some sectors such as infrastructure. We also need to deal with the tax issue, with a more simple and clear tax system", stated Maia. According to Alcolumbre, when there are such important presences in an event, the trust for investments which enable the sustainable economic growth in Brazil is regained. "The Pension Reform has been the most urgent matter to deal with. It is important not only to the State but also to all the population because it will allow a more effective social program execution there is: job creation", warned the President of the Federal Senate.

According to Toffoli, legal security is essential for foreign capital contributions in Brazil. "While the American Supreme Court receives an average of 10 thousand lawsuits and deliberates 100 of them, the STF's First and Second Panels and the Plenary deliberate 14 thousand". Echoing Maia and Alcolumbre, Toffoli still stated: "Brazil needs to have more of a civil society, more market and liberalism, and that was what people demonstrated when they voted".

"We must have a sharing view, without any fiscal wars between the states", said João Doria. The governor highlighted the efforts made to maintain the GM plant in the state and after that decision, the company has committed to invest US$ 10 billion within the next years in order to create about 2 thousand jobs. According to Meirelles, São Paulo has a pro-market agenda, with investment opportunities via privatizations, concessions or private-public partnerships (PPPs). For Zema, during his term, "he will privatize as much as possible", with the help of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais. "We want our state to be less hostile to the ones who have been investing here, making it easier for the entrepreneur and the worker", he said.

