Lidl Unveils Plans To Add 50 New Stores And 2,000 New Jobs By End Of Next Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US announced plans today to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021. The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl's total number of stores to more than 150.

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities. Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees.

Lidl's expansion will be a boon for customers. Recent academic studies have documented Lidl's cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl's pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.

This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies. Lidl opened its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. It plans to open its fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.

As part of Lidl's ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl's growing store network.

List of 50 New Lidl US Stores

Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.

City, State Location Astoria, NY 37th St East Northport, NY Larkfield Rd Franklin Square, NY Dogwood Ave Lake Grove, NY Middle Country Rd Massapequa, NY Merrick Rd Oakdale, NY Sunrise Hwy Bayonne, NJ Harbor View Marketplace Brick, NJ Hooper Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire Road Garwood, NJ South Ave Glassboro, NJ Delsea Drive Gloucester Township, NJ Blackwood Lawrenceville, NJ S Black Horse Pike Park Ridge, NJ Kinderkamack Rd Weehawken, NJ Park Ave Woodbridge, NJ St. Georges Ave Clifton Heights, PA E. Baltimore Ave Lancaster, PA Columbia Ave Philadelphia, PA Roosevelt Blvd Warminster, PA York Rd Bear, DE Pulaski Hwy Annapolis, MD Solomons Island Rd Brooklyn Park, MD Ritchie Hwy Columbia, MD Little Patuxent Pkwy Glen Burnie, MD Ritchie Hwy Frederick, MD W. Patrick St Montgomery Village, MD Montgomery Village Ave Oxon Hill, MD Livingston Rd Takoma Park, MD New Hampshire Ave Timonium, MD Padonia Rd Wheaton, MD Randolph Rd Alexandria, VA Little River Turnpike Burke, VA Olde Keene Mill Road Chantilly, VA Chantilly Crossing Ln Charlottesville, VA Twentyninth Place Ct Falls Church, VA Gallows Rd Manassas, VA Liberia Ave Sterling, VA Leesburg Pike Apex, NC Apex Peakway Burlington, NC S Church St Charlotte, NC S Tryon St Charlotte, NC West Mallard Creek Church Rd Wilmington, NC Oleander Dr North Charleston, SC Dorchester Rd Duluth, GA Peachtree Industrial Blvd Dunwoody, GA Mount Vernon Rd East Cobb, GA Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA Whitlock Ave SW Sandy Springs, GA Roswell Rd Woodstock, GA Bells Ferry Rd

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US

[email protected]

SOURCE Lidl US

Related Links

http://www.Lidl.com

