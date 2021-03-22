Lidl US Takes Home 11 Medals At 2021 NY International Beer Competition

Perlenbacher brand wins Germany Pilsner Brewery of the Year

Mar 22, 2021, 09:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl, the fastest growing grocery retailer in the U.S., announced it took home more than 10 medals in this year's New York International Beer Competition for its exclusive, private label beers. Its Perlenbacher brand also won Germany Pilsner Brewery of the Year. Lidl's award-winning beers are priced on average at less than $8 per pack, proving that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy high quality beers.

More than 800 submissions from around the globe were entered and tasted by the competition's trade buyer judges.

Below is the list of Lidl's award winners:

Category

Medal

Product

International-Style Lager

Gold

Van Danken European Lager

Saranac Pale Ale

Gold

Trailgazer Session Ale

German-Style Pilsner

Silver

Perlenbacher Imperial Premium

German-Style Pilsner

Silver

Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

American-Style Sour Ale

Silver

Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale

American-Style Lager

Silver

Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager

European-Style Low Alcohol Lager

Bronze

Galereux Lager

French-Style Saison

Bronze

La Blonde de Ch'Nord French

Belgian-Style Tripel

Bronze

Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel

German-Style Pilsner

Bronze

Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner

Other Strong Beer

Bronze

Craft Explorers Hop Blast IPA

"We are thrilled to have been recognized again by New York International Beer Competition for our beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Executive Vice President of Purchasing for Lidl US. "Lidl is focused on providing high quality domestic and international beer offerings at unbelievably low prices and we are honored to see our assortment recognized again by wins as the top performing grocer in the New York International Beer Competition."

Lidl previously took home medals in the 2020 USA Beer Ratings and the 2018 New York International Beer Competition. For a full list of the award-winning beers, please visit their website.

About Lidl
Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 130 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

