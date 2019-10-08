Lidl US To Provide Medical Benefits To All Part-Time Employees

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its effort to offer one of the most generous benefits packages in the industry, Lidl US will provide medical benefits for all its employees in more than 70 stores regardless of the number of hours they work per week. Starting January 1, 2020, around 1,200 team members working part-time will be eligible to buy into medical coverage through the company.

"We want our team to have the peace of mind knowing they have healthcare coverage," said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini. "Giving team members working part-time at Lidl access to medical benefits is incredibly important and it will help them succeed. As we continue to expand, we are committed to supporting all our employees so they can be at their best."

At a time when many retailers are cutting health benefits, Lidl US expects to invest up to $9 million in the first year of the initiative, with investment growing as the retailer expands. In addition to medical benefits, part-time employees working less than 30 hours per week currently receive dental and vision insurance. The next open enrollment period for their medical, dental, and vision benefits will be in November.

Lawmakers and state officials in the markets that Lidl operates applauded the news.

"Virginia has been home to Lidl's U.S. Headquarters since 2015, and we applaud the company's decision to offer medical benefits to all of its employees," said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "Expanding access to affordable healthcare allows Virginians to live healthier, more productive lives."

"Lidl's announcement today makes it clear that the company is invested in the overall health of their employees as well as their future," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "We are proud that Lidl chose Maryland for its regional distribution center as well as several new retail locations, and we look forward to the company's continued growth in our state."

"Nothing contributes more to the vitality of North Carolina's economy than the health of our workforce," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. "All of us should be working to extend the availability and access to healthcare, so I applaud Lidl for this important decision."

"Our goal at the Department of Community and Economic Development is to make Pennsylvania a place to work smart and live happy, and Lidl's commitment to its workforce will help do just that," said Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. "We know that to fully support Pennsylvania workers, we must invest in more than just their education and training; we must also invest in their health and wellness, and we applaud Lidl for doing the right thing by providing healthcare benefits to all employees, no matter how many hours they work."

About Lidl US

Lidl operates 10,800 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 70 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

