Lidl US Wins Big At 2021 USA Wine & Beer Ratings Competitions

Lidl's Highly-Awarded Alcohol Range Adds More Than 60 New Medals To Its Collection

News provided by

Lidl US

Aug 11, 2021, 09:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.   

"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."

A full list of award-winning beers and wines is below:

USA Wine Ratings
Medal

Product Name

USA Beer Ratings
Medal

Product Name

Gold

Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream

Silver

Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale

Gold

Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP

Silver

Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner

Gold

Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia

Silver

Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale

Gold

Conde Noble Sangria


Silver

Czech Lager

Gold

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile

Silver

Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA

Gold

Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO

SIlver

Trailgazer Session Ale

Gold

Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO

Bronze

Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager

Gold

Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California

Bronze

Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale

Gold

Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO

Bronze

Copper Compass Amber Ale

Gold

Allini Asti Spumante DOCG

Bronze

Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

Silver

Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO


Silver

Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO


Silver

Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG


Silver

Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP


Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC


Silver

Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce




Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L


Silver

Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut


Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur  AOP




Silver

Northwind Red Blend California


Silver

Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO


Silver

Sierra Pines Chardonnay California


Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand


Silver

Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley


Silver

Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP


Silver

Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO


Silver

Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG


Silver

Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva


Silver

Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP


Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa


Silver

Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia


Silver

Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP


Silver

Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut


Silver

Luxman Riesling German White Wine


Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP


Silver

Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO


Silver

Gold & Grape Moscato California


Silver

Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California


Silver

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia


Silver

Rosecreek Merlot Australlia


Silver

Rosecreek Riesling Washington


Silver

Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO


Silver

Sierra Pines Merlot California


Silver

Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP


Silver

Rosecreek California Chardonnay


Silver

Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO


Bronze

The Blissful Bird Moscato California


Bronze

Rosecreek Malbec Argentina


Bronze

Gold & Grape Sweet Red California


Bronze

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Blush DOC


Bronze

Rosecreek Zinfandel Rose California


The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

The full lists of winners for both competitions can be found here and here.

About Lidl
Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US
[email protected]

SOURCE Lidl US

Related Links

https://www.lidl.com

Also from this source

Fast-growing Grocer Lidl To Give Away A Year's Worth Of Free Ice...

Lidl Voted A Top 3 U.S. Supermarket In USA Today 10Best Readers'...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics