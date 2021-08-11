Lidl US Wins Big At 2021 USA Wine & Beer Ratings Competitions

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.

"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."

A full list of award-winning beers and wines is below:

USA Wine Ratings

Medal Product Name

USA Beer Ratings

Medal Product Name Gold Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream

Silver Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale Gold Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP

Silver Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner Gold Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia

Silver Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale Gold Conde Noble Sangria

Silver Czech Lager Gold Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile

Silver Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA Gold Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO

SIlver Trailgazer Session Ale Gold Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO

Bronze Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager Gold Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California

Bronze Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale Gold Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO

Bronze Copper Compass Amber Ale Gold Allini Asti Spumante DOCG

Bronze Perlenbacher Hefeweizen Silver Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO





Silver Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO





Silver Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG





Silver Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP





Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC





Silver Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce





Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L





Silver Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut





Silver Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP





Silver Northwind Red Blend California





Silver Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO





Silver Sierra Pines Chardonnay California





Silver Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand





Silver Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley





Silver Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP





Silver Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO





Silver Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG





Silver Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva





Silver Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP





Silver Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa





Silver Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia





Silver Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP





Silver Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut





Silver Luxman Riesling German White Wine





Silver Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP





Silver Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO





Silver Gold & Grape Moscato California





Silver Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California





Silver Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia





Silver Rosecreek Merlot Australlia





Silver Rosecreek Riesling Washington





Silver Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO





Silver Sierra Pines Merlot California





Silver Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP





Silver Rosecreek California Chardonnay





Silver Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO





Bronze The Blissful Bird Moscato California





Bronze Rosecreek Malbec Argentina





Bronze Gold & Grape Sweet Red California





Bronze Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Blush DOC





Bronze Rosecreek Zinfandel Rose California







The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

