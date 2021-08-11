Lidl US Wins Big At 2021 USA Wine & Beer Ratings Competitions
Lidl's Highly-Awarded Alcohol Range Adds More Than 60 New Medals To Its Collection
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.
"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."
A full list of award-winning beers and wines is below:
|
USA Wine Ratings
|
Product Name
|
USA Beer Ratings
|
Product Name
|
Gold
|
Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream
|
Silver
|
Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP
|
Silver
|
Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia
|
Silver
|
Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale
|
Gold
|
Conde Noble Sangria
|
Silver
|
Czech Lager
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile
|
Silver
|
Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA
|
Gold
|
Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO
|
SIlver
|
Trailgazer Session Ale
|
Gold
|
Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO
|
Bronze
|
Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager
|
Gold
|
Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California
|
Bronze
|
Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale
|
Gold
|
Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO
|
Bronze
|
Copper Compass Amber Ale
|
Gold
|
Allini Asti Spumante DOCG
|
Bronze
|
Perlenbacher Hefeweizen
|
Silver
|
Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO
|
Silver
|
Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO
|
Silver
|
Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC
|
Silver
|
Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L
|
Silver
|
Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP
|
Silver
|
Northwind Red Blend California
|
Silver
|
Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Chardonnay California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
|
Silver
|
Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley
|
Silver
|
Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP
|
Silver
|
Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO
|
Silver
|
Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG
|
Silver
|
Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP
|
Silver
|
Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut
|
Silver
|
Luxman Riesling German White Wine
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP
|
Silver
|
Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO
|
Silver
|
Gold & Grape Moscato California
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Merlot Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Riesling Washington
|
Silver
|
Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Merlot California
|
Silver
|
Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek California Chardonnay
|
Silver
|
Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO
|
Bronze
|
The Blissful Bird Moscato California
|
Bronze
|
Rosecreek Malbec Argentina
|
Bronze
|
Gold & Grape Sweet Red California
|
Bronze
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Blush DOC
|
Bronze
|
Rosecreek Zinfandel Rose California
The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.
The full lists of winners for both competitions can be found here and here.
About Lidl
Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
