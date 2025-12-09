Lido Advisors to Partner with Stuart Chaussée & Associates

Palos Verdes, CA-Based RIA with Over $500M in RAUM Focused on Serving HNW Clients

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, a leading national wealth advisory firm with more than $38 billion in RAUM*, today announced it will be partnering with Stuart Chaussée & Associates, an independent wealth management firm based in Palos Verdes, CA. With over $500 million in RAUM**, SC&A is a fee-only fiduciary practice focused on serving high-net-worth clients with an expertise in defined outcome strategies.

"Stuart Chaussée shares our dedication to providing a personalized, holistic wealth management experience to clients," said Ken Stern, President of Lido. "This partnership not only further expands our reach in the Los Angeles area, but strengthens the breadth of our in-house expertise for addressing all aspects of our clients' financial lives."

SC&A has two employees and was founded by Stuart Chaussée, who will bring decades of specialized portfolio management and wealth management experience, primarily serving high-net-worth retirees and pre-retirees.

"Lido was a unique opportunity to partner with a philosophically and culturally-aligned firm that is headquartered locally while accessing advanced planning and investment resources," said Stuart. "I look forward to bringing even greater clarity, value, and financial peace of mind to my clients while unlocking the next chapter of growth."

Brightstar Law Group is serving as legal advisor to SC&A. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Lido.

*Regulatory Assets Under Management [RAUM] as of September 30, 2025.

**Regulatory Assets Under Management [RAUM] as of November 30, 2025.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over $38 billion in RAUM and 45 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing estate and tax planning, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

