Lids Foundation Reaches $1 Million in Total Donations to Our Military Kids

This crucial support makes a significant difference in the lives of military children like Russell, 6, whose father has served on three National Guard deployments throughout his life. Each time, OMK activity grants kept him active, connected, and thriving.

"This is Russell's first time playing T-ball thanks to Our Military Kids," said his father, a U.S. Army National Guardsman. "Thank you for supporting him – it means a lot."

"Our gratitude to Lids Foundation is exponential," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran. "By funding 3,300 extracurricular activities for military kids, Lids Foundation has positively impacted their mental wellness during an extremely stressful time."

The Lids Foundation's recent investment will ensure OMK continues to support every eligible military child.

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity grants to children, ages 1-18, of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans in treatment. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has provided more than 95,000 extracurricular activity grants worth $34 million. Learn more at: ourmilitarykids.org.

About the Lids Foundation

The Lids Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the philanthropic support arm of Lids Sports Group. The Lids Foundation works to engage young people in the communities where Lids Sports Group operates to become active in sports-related activities that promote healthy lifestyles as well as leadership and growth opportunities. It accomplishes its mission primarily through offering resources – be it in the manner of time, expertise, funds, or materials – to nonprofit organizations with goals and values that align with those of the Lids Foundation. To find out more about the Lids Foundation, visit www.lidsfoundation.org.

