Liebherr unveils new bottom freezers with modern aesthetics

Liebherr USA Unveils New 36" Freestanding and 30" & 36" Fully Integrated Bottom Freezers with Modern Gray Interiors and Whisper-Quiet Operation

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liebherr USA, Co., a pioneering leader in refrigeration technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest freestanding and fully integrated bottom freezers. These new models, available in 36" freestanding and 30" & 36" fully integrated options, feature sophisticated gray interiors and are engineered for whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a serene kitchen environment without compromising cooling efficiency.

Seamless Integration and Modern Elegance

Fully integrated model HCB 1590G

Liebherr's fully integrated bottom freezers are meticulously designed to seamlessly blend into any kitchen decor, offering a sleek, built-in appearance with modern functionality. Meanwhile, the freestanding models provide a semi-built-in look that complements a variety of kitchen styles. Both product lines boast a modern gray interior that enhances the visual appeal of the kitchen while improving the organization and visibility of stored items.

Enhanced Features and Performance

Quiet Operation: Engineered for whisper-quiet performance, these bottom freezers contribute to a peaceful kitchen environment without compromising cooling efficiency.

Engineered for whisper-quiet performance, these bottom freezers contribute to a peaceful kitchen environment without compromising cooling efficiency. Modern Gray Interior: The sleek gray finish provides a stylish and contemporary touch, improving the clarity and accessibility of stored items.

The sleek gray finish provides a stylish and contemporary touch, improving the clarity and accessibility of stored items. Advanced Storage Solutions: Featuring adjustable shelving, dedicated storage compartments, and LED lighting, the new freezers ensure optimal organization and easy access.

Featuring adjustable shelving, dedicated storage compartments, and LED lighting, the new freezers ensure optimal organization and easy access. BioFresh Technology: Liebherr's BioFresh technology extends the lifespan of organic foods by providing ideal climatic conditions for different types of groceries, preserving vitamins and freshness for longer. This innovative feature reduces food waste by ensuring that fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish stay fresh and appetizing.

Liebherr's BioFresh technology extends the lifespan of organic foods by providing ideal climatic conditions for different types of groceries, preserving vitamins and freshness for longer. This innovative feature reduces food waste by ensuring that fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish stay fresh and appetizing. Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Design: In line with its "shaping the future of freshness" initiative, Liebherr emphasizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The new freezers use high-quality vacuum insulation panels with silica, ensuring low energy consumption even after years of use. Optimized electronics and compressor performance further enhance energy efficiency.

A Commitment to Excellence

"We are thrilled to introduce our new bottom freezers with modern gray interiors," said Alex Squarize, Divisional Director of the Refrigerators and Freezers division at Liebherr USA, Co. "These products embody our dedication to integrating advanced technology with stylish design. We believe they will enhance the functionality of our customers' kitchens and elevate their overall experience."

For more information on Liebherr and the latest products, please visit home.liebherr.com

About the Liebherr USA, Co.

Liebherr USA, Co. based in Newport News, VA provides sales and service on behalf of ten different Liebherr product segments: earthmoving, material handling, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines, maritime cranes; components, and refrigeration and freezing.

About the Liebherr Group – 75 years of moving forward

The Liebherr Group is a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product portfolio. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world. It also provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of other areas. The Liebherr Group includes over 150 companies across all continents. In 2023, it employed more than 50,000 staff and achieved combined revenues of over 14 billion euros. Liebherr was founded by Hans Liebherr in 1949 in the southern German town of Kirchdorf an der Iller. Since then, the staff have been pursuing the goal of achieving continuous technological innovation and bringing industry-leading solutions to its customers. Under the slogan '75 years of moving forward', the Group celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.

Contact

Silvia Puigdemont

Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Refrigerators and Freezers

Phone: +1 305-817-7500

E-mail: [email protected]

Ana Cabiedes

Head of Marketing

Liebherr USA, Co.

Phone: +1 757-240-4250

E-Mail: [email protected]

Published by

Liebherr USA, Co.

Newport News / USA

www.liebherr.com

SOURCE Liebherr Appliances USA