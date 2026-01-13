Liesbeth Truyens, Economic Sanctions and Commercial Disputes Lawyer, Joins Crowell & Moring’s Brussels Office

Experienced lawyer bolsters the firm's international trade, compliance, and regulatory advisory practice in the EU

BRUSSELS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liesbeth Truyens has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in its International Trade Group in Brussels, further strengthening the firm's ability to serve sophisticated clients across the EU facing complex sanctions and export control issues. Truyens brings over 15 years of experience, both as outside counsel and from within an EU-based financial institution, advising clients on economic sanctions, export controls, supply chain considerations, and commercial disputes.

Truyens provides counseling on economic sanctions and broader international trade issues to clients across a variety of industries, including financial services, international shipping, chemical trading, defense manufacturing and procurement, and oil and energy production. Her practice focuses on a broad range of compliance matters, including export controls, anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, the Private Investigations Act, and related regulatory concerns. Truyens routinely manages complex enforcement issues, supporting organizations through regulatory proceedings and criminal investigations.

Truyens also advises on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements, particularly in the context of European Union directives such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR), and the EU Forced Labor Regulation (FLR). In addition to advisory work, she represents businesses in commercial litigation, both in court and arbitration, and is adept at mediation and reconciliation to efficiently resolve disputes.

"Liesbeth is the right resource at the right time for our global clients, further strengthening our team's ability to guide them through the increasingly independent EU sanctions and export controls landscape," said Nicole Simonian, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group. "Her arrival reflects our ongoing commitment to growing our European sanctions and export control capabilities and providing our clients with integrated international trade, regulatory, and litigation support across the EU, UK, and US."

Prior to joining Crowell, Truyens served as the head of the sanctions, export controls, and compliance practice at Schoups BV. She is joined in Crowell's Brussels office by associate Celine De Buck, who also moves from Schoups BV. De Buck's practice encompasses economic sanctions and export controls, as well as commercial law, dispute resolution, and broader trade-related compliance.

"We are pleased to welcome Liesbeth and Celine to our Brussels office," said Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of Crowell's Brussels office. "Liesbeth's deep knowledge of European sanctions and export controls, along with Celine's complementary experience, significantly enhances our capacity to advise clients on cross-border regulatory matters and compliance risks. At the same time, we are further strengthening our litigation resources and white-collar crime capabilities."

Before joining Schoups BV in 2020, Truyens worked for two international law firms and served for four years as an in-house legal counsel for an international banking and insurance group in Brussels.

"Crowell & Moring's dynamic team and international platform offer an exceptional environment to support clients as they face rapidly evolving, sometimes conflicting, regulatory demands," said Truyens. "In today's interconnected world, businesses increasingly require integrated, real-time guidance across jurisdictions, and I am thrilled to join a firm with such comprehensive capabilities. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help clients navigate complex international trade requirements, enforcement issues, and ESG responsibilities, as well as assisting clients with their commercial disputes."

