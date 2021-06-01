Lieutenant General Robert Walsh Joins SpiderOak Mission Systems Federal Advisory Board

The Board provides insight and guidance to SpiderOak in aligning business strategy and product development with the unique needs of the defense sector. Walsh brings the company thirty-nine years of military experience from his time in the Marine Corps, including service as Commanding General of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command and the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration.

A 1979 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Walsh served as an F/A-18 pilot at all levels, including commanding VMFA-115, Marine Aircraft Group 31, and 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. He was an instructor at the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TopGun).

"General Walsh is a crucial addition to our Advisory Board and brings unique experience as someone who has led the evolution of his service and its integration with the rest of the military and the intelligence community," remarked David Pearah, SpiderOak CEO. "As an aviator and Marine, he will help us understand how our systems can best benefit the warfighter at the point of contact with adversaries, wherever that may occur."

Walsh commented: "Collaboration and security are both critical in today's global information operating environment. The two don't necessarily go hand in hand. Federal employees and military personnel must have secure networked communications to communicate in a manner that reduces risk in an increasingly complex national and global security world. SpiderOak's agile products are designed to operate in the most contested environments while enabling cross-domain collaboration. I am thrilled to be part of this cutting-edge team of professionals that is providing vital capabilities to meet our national needs."

As a general officer, Walsh's staff assignments focused on designing and building the future Navy and Marine Corps as Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, and Director of Expeditionary Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. His operational assignments included serving as Commanding General, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing (Forward) Iraq, and Director of Operations, U.S. Northern Command. He currently serves as a director or advisory board member for companies across a broad spectrum of business sectors.

About SpiderOak Mission Systems

SpiderOak builds need-to-know technology that supports customers working in hostile environments. Traditional systems trust traditional infrastructure to maintain the whole security system, even though the news is rife with evidence that this model does not work. Our software combines end-to-end encryption with a distributed-ledger technology to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our clients' most sensitive data in any environment from space to ground and back again.

