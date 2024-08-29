Liev Schreiber's Sláinte Irish Whiskey Now Exclusively Poured as Part of Princess Cruises' Love Line Premium Liquors Collection

New Specially Crafted Cocktails Available Across the Princess Fleet including at O'Malley's Irish Pub

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed actor and director Liev Schreiber is bringing his award-winning Sláinte Irish Whiskey to Princess Cruises, adding to the cruise line's prestigious "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection. Guests can now enjoy this celebrated whiskey in a series of exclusive cocktails crafted specifically for Princess Cruises.

Schreiber is an American actor, director, screenwriter, producer and philanthropist globally known for his dozens of roles in film, television and theater, including X-men Origins-Wolverine and the popular Showtime series "Ray Donovan."

His smooth, multi-award-winning Irish whiskey aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, creates the perfectly balanced partnership and is now available across the Princess fleet.

"Sláinte (pronounced "slahn-cha") is the Irish Cheer for good health: uniting people, celebrating moments, embracing life – exactly what our guests experience on our global Princess vacations," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Liev Schreiber's wonderfully balanced Sláinte brings even more unique dimension to our 'Love Line Premium Liquors' collection, complementing our portfolio of story-based, premium, and elegant spirits crafted by our celebrity creative partners."

Sláinte Irish Whiskey Signature Blend is available at all bars, along with specially crafted cocktails created by Sláinte and Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, including:

Filthy Molly – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Filthy Bloody Mary Mix, Assorted Olives, Celery Salt and Basil

– Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Filthy Bloody Mary Mix, Assorted Olives, Celery Salt and Basil Passion of the Irish – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Passion Fruit Puree, Galliano, Vanilla, Orange and Soda

– Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Passion Fruit Puree, Galliano, Vanilla, Orange and Soda Sláinte Frozen Irish – Blended Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Coffee Liqueur, Fresh Lavazza Espresso, Vanilla and Cream

– Blended Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Coffee Liqueur, Fresh Lavazza Espresso, Vanilla and Cream Tropical Alibi – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Crème de Banana, Lemon, Pineapple, Coconut and Ango Bitters

– Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Crème de Banana, Lemon, Pineapple, Coconut and Ango Bitters Spank Mint – Sláinte Irish Whiskey, Fresh Lime, Mint and Goslings Ginger Beer

"Princess Cruises is known for offering its guests exceptional experiences, and I'm thrilled that Sláinte Irish Whiskey will be a part of that journey," said Schreiber. "Joining the 'Love Line Premium Liquors' collection is a fantastic way to bring a piece of what I love to the open seas. We've crafted this whiskey with care, and I'm excited for guests to savor it as they explore the world with Princess."

Schreiber's Sláinte joins renowned celebrities in the "Love Line Liquors" Collection including Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

The "Love Line Liquors" collection, featuring Sláinte Irish Whiskey and cocktails, are included in the popular Princess Plus and Princess Premier all-inclusive packages. The impressive collection offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to sip and savor in the finest spirits from around the world and toast to new adventures as they cruise to fascinating destinations with Princess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey:

Sláinte Irish Whiskey, founded by renowned drink's entrepreneur Richard Davies and esteemed Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber, has carved a niche for itself in the industry. With its dedication to quality, rich heritage, and commitment to global humanitarian projects, Sláinte Irish Whiskey stands as a testament to the art of whiskey-making and the power of giving back. Sláinte Irish Whiskey is more than just a drink—it is an embodiment of Irish heritage and a labor of love. Please visit their official website: https://slaintewhiskey.com/.

