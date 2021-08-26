Life And Business Strategist Tony Robbins Enters The Metaverse With Virtual Innovator NFT Oasis

Mr. Robbins, a 2021 Social Icon Award winner who reaches millions worldwide through his virtual and live seminar events, recently became an advisor to Provenonce, Inc., the company that owns and operates NFT Oasis . The venture capital firm Mr. Robbins heads also has financially invested in the Silicon Valley company.

To date NFT Oasis has raised more than $4.4 million, including a funding round that closed in July 2021 from a global and strategic investor group. NFT Oasis fuels the decentralized creator economy — combining non-fungible tokens (NFTs), virtual reality (VR), and decentralized finance (DeFi) in an ecosystem to give participants more creative freedom, business control, and financial success.

Investment in the next generation Metaverse where immersive virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet intersect, is a rapidly growing area of technology investment. The Metaverse is closely related to and aligned with the virtual reality and augmented reality technologies being developed by Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and others.

The immersive power of the Metaverse experiences being developed by NFT Oasis will be unveiled to select attendees during Tony Robbins' August Business Mastery virtual event.

"We are absolutely thrilled to work with Tony Robbins and his amazing team to introduce their global audience to the Metaverse," said Will O'Brien, CEO and co-founder of NFT Oasis. "Tony inspires so many business leaders to achieve their dreams, and this extension of his already amazing advancements in creating revolutionary digital and virtual experiences for his audiences will only further enhance that well-deserved reputation."

For the initial Business Mastery event, NFT Oasis has created five virtual worlds where select Business Mastery attendees will be given the opportunity to spend daily seminar time in the Metaverse with interactive experiences provided to them on a VR headset. These experiences will include live presentations, breakout sessions, dance classes, and the opening of the Platinum Club, a virtual penthouse serving virtual cocktails and live music to members of Tony Robbins' exclusive Platinum Partnership.

During the past 18 months, amid the global pandemic, Tony Robbins and his Robbins Research International team worked with a group of leading technologists to completely rebuild the once-live-only Tony Robbins event experience in record time. It provides learning and personal growth experiences every bit as meaningful, if not more so - virtually. As part of this effort, Mr. Robbins' company invested in the construction of a state-of-art production facility that recreates the energy and the intensity of a live event utilizing a Virtual 360 Interactive Experience in a new Florida studio, complete with 30-foot-high ceilings and 16-foot-high retina screens stretching 50-feet wide and wrapping around the room 180-degrees both in front and back. One virtual event Mr. Robbins hosted during the pandemic was attended by 865,000 people from every country represented in the United Nations.

"You cannot fear change and do everything the way it's always been done," Mr. Robbins said. "Global digital connectivity opens the world up to connect so many more people from different locations and cultures who collectively share in a desire to live better, more fulfilled lives."

