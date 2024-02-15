The Holy Grail of Investing, the Final Book in Tony Robbins' Financial Freedom Trilogy, Debuts at #1 on Amazon's Bestseller List

The Holy Grail of Investing shares the ultimate strategies for financial freedom by giving readers access to the wealth-building minds of more than a dozen of the world's greatest private equity, private credit, private real estate, and venture capital investment managers

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Robbins, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of seven internationally bestselling books, returns with the third and final book in his financial freedom trilogy, The Holy Grail of Investing: The World's Greatest Investors Reveal Their Ultimate Strategies for Financial Freedom (February 13, 2024/ $39.99 hardcover).

The Holy Grail of Investing Debuts at #1 on Amazon’s Bestseller List

The Holy Grail of Investing lifts the velvet rope and discloses the immense power alternative investments and private markets have on wealth building by giving readers access to more than a dozen of the world's most successful investors who have been making outsized returns in private equity, private credit, private real estate, and venture capital for decades.

The Holy Grail of Investing is the third and final financial freedom guidebook penned by Robbins. The trilogy includes the #1 New York Times bestseller Money Master the Game: Seven Simple Steps to Financial Freedom (2014) and the #1 New York Times bestseller Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook (2017).

"Tony Robbins returns with another must-read financial book revealing the strategies of many of the world's greatest investors."

— Ray Dalio, author of #1 New York Times bestseller PRINCIPLES: Life & Work; founder & co–chief investment officer, Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world

With co-author and renowned investor Christopher Zook, Robbins opens the long closed-door world of "alternative" investing, revealing seven key strategies the world's greatest investors utilize to achieve outsized returns year after year in both good times and bad.

Filled with practical and executable advice, this book provides the where and how to tap often lucrative investment opportunities largely in the private markets that were once only the domain of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds and billionaires. Among the many lessons readers will learn from world-class financial experts featured in the book:

How the world's financial titans have generated compounded returns north of 20% for decades

How to take advantage of the trillions flowing into private equity by becoming an owner of the firms that actually manage the assets and share in the revenue they generate

How new rule changes allow individual investors to own a piece of professional sports teams (MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS) that have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years

How to take advantage of the 2x-3x higher returns generated by private credit as an alternative (or complement) to bonds

How to invest in the energy revolution and ride the wave of trillions in global investment

How investments in private real estate can work as an inflationary hedge and source of tax-efficient income

How many of the world's greatest investors thrive in good times and bad

Exactly why does all this matter in 2024 to investors who want to have long-term financial freedom? Consider this:

The number of publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges has fallen from more than 8,000 in 1996 to less than 5,725 today. 87% of U.S. companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue remain privately held. Between 1986 and 2023, private equity as a whole outperformed the S&P 500 by more than five percentage points annually (14.28% compared to 9.2%). The highest concentration of billionaires on the Forbes 400 are the moguls of private equity, private real estate, and private credit.

Here is what some of the world's leading financial and investing minds featured in the book are saying about the often hard-to-access, potentially life-changing financial insights that Tony Robbins and The Holy Grail of Investing are providing the public:

"Tony has a way of empowering the human soul to say 'I will' rather than 'I can' realize my best self. For the private wealth channel, this book unlocks the vast potential of alternatives."

— Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, one of the 20 largest private equity firms in the world

"Robbins is the best economic moderator that I've ever worked with. His mission to bring insights from the world's greatest financial minds to the average investor is truly inspiring."

—Alan Greenspan, former Federal Reserve chairman under four sitting presidents

"Tony Robbins needs no introduction. He is committed to helping make life better for every investor."

—Carl Icahn, billionaire activist and investor

"The largest institutional investors in the world have outperformed the public markets for decades because they understood and had access to alternative investments such as private equity and private credit. With this highly insightful book, Robbins and Zook demystify this asset class and make it understandable and accessible for everyone."

— Will VanLoh, founder & CEO, Quantum Capital Group, leading provider of private equity, credit and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry

"The Holy Grail of Investing explains in plain English the underpinnings of successful alternative investment strategies. It's a master class accessible to anyone."

— David Golub, President, Golub Capital

"The timing couldn't be better! Seeking the Holy Grail of investing during a season that is rife with geopolitical upheaval, fiat currency overdrive and immense technological innovation should challenge and motivate all investors to listen carefully to diverse line up of successful and seasoned veterans that Tony and Christopher have assembled in this exciting and insightful book."

— Bob Zorich, EnCap Investments

"Private equity has seen a tremendous inflow of capital over the past 15 years, growing 6-fold over that time frame to more than $6 trillion. Yet, the average investor has only been able to indirectly access top PE funds and firms through state and international pension fund investments of which they may be fortunate enough to be part of. Through the Holy Grail of Investing, Tony and Christopher have done a masterful job in opening the aperture of investing for the whole world to see an asset class that has markedly outperformed public security returns year in and year out for decades."

— Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner, Veritas Capital

Readers can learn more about the new book and order your copy by visiting theholygrailofinvesting.com. Visitors to the site can listen to the first chapter of the book for free.

Like Robbins' other two financial freedom books, 100 percent of the author's profits from The Holy Grail of Investing are being donated to Feeding America, the largest food bank network in the United States.

About the authors

Tony Robbins is an international entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author and philanthropist. For more than 40 years, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 100 million plus people from 193 countries through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars. Worth magazine recognized Robbins as one of the top 100 most influential people in global finance for two consecutive years. Accenture honored Robbins as one of the "Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World." Robbins is a leader called upon by leaders. He's consulted and coached some of the world's greatest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and four U.S. presidents. He is the author of seven internationally bestselling books, including the New York Times #1 bestsellers, MONEY: MASTER THE GAME, UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK and LIFE FORCE: HOW NEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN PRECISION MEDICINE CAN TRANSFORM THE QUALITY OF YOUR LIFE & THOSE YOU LOVE. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

Christopher Zook is the founder, chairman, and chief investment officer of CAZ Investments, which is one of the largest private equity allocators in the world. He has more than 30 years of experience investing in both traditional and alternative asset classes. Zook was recently honored with the Texas Alternative Investments Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution and sustained support of the industry. He is a regular contributor to major media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. In 2019, Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Zook to the Texas Pension Review Board where he serves as chair of the investment committee. For more, visit www.cazinvestments.com.

About the book

Title: THE HOLY GRAIL OF INVESTING: The World's Greatest Investors Reveal Their Ultimate Strategies for Financial Freedom

Authors: Tony Robbins with Christopher Zook

Pub Date: February 13, 2024

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $30 hardcover

Pages: 368

ISBN: ‎9781668052686

