Life and non-life insurance market in Greece to grow by USD 1,337.04 million from 2022 to 2027; The digitalization of the insurance industry drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life and non-life insurance market in Greece size is estimated to increase by USD 1,337.04 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Life and Non-Life Insurance Market in Greece

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The life and non-life insurance market in Greece report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of vendors listed Below -

Achmea B.V., Allianz SE, AXA Group, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., and Generali Hellas Insurance Co. S.A.

Life and non-life insurance market in Greece - Segmentation Analysis

This life and non-life insurance market in Greece report extensively covers market segmentation by type (life insurance and non-life insurance) and distribution channel (agency, direct, and banks).

The life insurance segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been an increase in demand for life insurance policies over the years. This is because there is an increasing awareness about securing one's financial future, and more individuals are turning toward life insurance to protect themselves and their families. Furthermore, some of the key benefits of this protection include paying off mortgages, financing children's education, and covering other expenses that can burden a family after the primary earner's death. Hence, such factors drive the life insurance segment of the life and non-life insurance market in Greece during the forecast period.

Life and non-life insurance market in Greece - Market Dynamics

The digitalization of the insurance industry drives the life and non-life insurance market in Greece. Owing to digitalization has transformed the way customers interact with insurance companies, making it easier for them to access and purchase insurance policies. For instance, Insurtech has made it easier for customers to compare insurance policies and choose the one that best suits their needs as these companies disrupt traditional distribution channels by offering insurance products directly to customers. Hence, such factors boost the life and non-life insurance market in Greece during the forecast period.

The integration of IT and analytic solutions is an emerging trend in the life and non-life insurance market in Greece. The vendors in the life and non-life insurance market in Greece are maximizing sales by integrating IT and analytic solutions. It helps in propagating effective marketing strategies and underwriting services are some of the key advantages of analytic solutions. Furthermore, data analytic tools are widely used by life and non-life insurance vendors to gain insights into customer data and maintain a competitive edge. Hence, such trends fuel the life and non-life insurance market in Greece during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security concerns challenge the growth of the life and non-life insurance market in Greece. The insurance industry has started depending more on technology. The technology includes processing systems, online data, and electronic communication, for easier operation and business management. However, owing to the advancement in technology, it also makes data vulnerable to cyber theft and hacking. Hence, such challenges impede the life and non-life insurance market in Greece during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this life and non-life insurance market in Greece report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the life and non-life insurance market in Greece between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the life and non-life insurance market in Greece and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the life and non-life insurance market across Greece

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the life and non-life insurance market in Greece vendors

Life And Non-Life Insurance Market Scope in Greece Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,337.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Achmea B.V., Allianz SE, AXA Group, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., and Generali Hellas Insurance Co. S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

