Life-Changing Travel: Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program Funds 14th Year Of Connecting Patients And Care

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it has donated 10,000 roundtrip tickets to nearly 80 nonprofit hospitals and medical transportation organizations across North America, easing the burden of travel for medical patients and their caregivers. Through the carrier's Medical Transportation Grant Program, organizations are able to distribute tickets directly to those who need to travel for specialized or life-changing medical care.

"Southwest recognizes our Customers travel for a variety of reasons, but there is a special group of travelers who tug at our Hearts: those traveling to or from receiving medical treatment," said Laurie Barnett, Southwest's Managing Director of Communications and Outreach. "Through the Medical Transportation Grant Program, we're able to take some of the stress out of a challenging time for families, allowing them to focus on their treatment and recovery."

Now in its 14th year, Southwest has donated nearly $36 million in transportation costs to more than 89,000 patients and caregivers. To view the full list of participating hospitals and charitable organizations for 2020, visit Southwest.com/medicalgrant.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 102 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

