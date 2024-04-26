SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH MARCH 5, 2025

CARRIER OFFERS HISTORIC TIME HORIZON OF DAYS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has extended its flight schedule through March 5, 2025, to allow Customers to plan and book travel well into the new year. The carrier's full flight schedule is available at Southwest.com.

"We're positioning ourselves as a competitive choice in longer-term travel planning by displaying a greater depth of our schedule alongside our unique flexibility," said Ryan Green, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "I want to thank our Teams that worked across the organization to better serve our Customers by giving them even more to love about Southwest."

For the first time in its history, Southwest Airlines® is offering an industry-standard time horizon in its bookable flight schedule, offering 300+ days of travel as part of a strategic shift to further align with travelers' expectations. Southwest historically has extended its booking window by 180 to 250 days.

"We're opening up an ability for our Customers to book further into the future than ever before in our history, and now have the entire 2024/2025 holiday season in clear view," said Brook Sorem, Vice President of Network Planning. "This is a direct answer to Rapid Rewards® Members asking for more time to plan vacations and leisure travel, and to Southwest Business Customers (Meetings and Groups planners) who plan large-scale events months in advance to coordinate hotel and air bookings. We also are addressing a growing demand for longer-term leisure travel planning into places like Hawaii and to our international destinations."

Book travel through March 5, 2025, now at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.