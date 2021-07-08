Life Cycle Analysis Indicates Favorable CO2 savings for Agilyx Chemical Recycling Technology

TIGARD, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation (AGLX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): "AGLX") and a pioneer in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics, announced today Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) results for its chemical recycling technology. Agilyx participated in the Styrenics Circular Solutions LCA, contributing data for its depolymerization technology.

During the Styrenics Circular Solutions virtual event, 'Move to Zero. Zero Waste. Zero CO2. Powered by Styrenics,' LCA findings were unveiled with results indicating that Agilyx' depolymerization technology saves approximately 75% of CO2-emissions in comparison to the production of polystyrene from virgin raw materials and incineration.

The SCS LCA focused on closed loop recycling routes back to food contact quality, analyzing food-quality polystyrene recycling options. Results from the study indicated that depolymerization is the most efficient process to recycle polystyrene into truly circular food quality products. Furthermore, depolymerization is the shortest recycling process in comparison to mechanical recycling and dissolution to achieve virgin food grade quality, enabling a fully circular process.

"At Agilyx, we want to accelerate the capture of post use plastics to put them to their best use," said Tim Stedman, chief executive officer. "Our chemical recycling technology delivers a waste-to-value option for post-use plastics to get them back into the circular economy. These exciting results show the beneficial role that depolymerization can play in the recycling chain, where chemical recycling and other technologies can enable the circularity of plastics."

This LCA study of polystyrene was performed by the leading research institute Neue Materialien Bayreuth (NMB), based in Germany. The methodology used by NMB followed the relevant international standards ISO 14040 / ISO 14044 and will be peer-reviewed.

