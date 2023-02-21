Life Diagnostics Partners with Omega Laboratories to Open a New Laboratory in UAE

MOGADORE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories ("Omega"), a leading provider of laboratory testing solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Life Diagnostics to open state-of-the-art drugs of abuse testing laboratory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new laboratory will bring drugs of abuse testing to the MENA region.

The laboratory will incorporate Omega's years of toxicology experience and its IT solutions, with the leading industry expertise of Life Diagnostics "Life Dx.", UAE's fastest-growing diagnostics services provider. The partnership will benefit government authorities, healthcare providers, and private companies within the region by offering high-quality testing, a fast turnaround time for results, and exceptional customer service that Life Dx. has become known for in the UAE.

Life Dx. offers an extensive collection network in the region and Omega brings technical expertise to the partnership, with advanced online reporting and online multi-language custody and control form systems.

"Omega is honored to be partnering with one of the highest quality, fastest growing diagnostic services organizations in the Region," said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories, Inc. "This partnership enables Omega to offer its clients the ability to have quality testing done in the region, saving time and cost in testing and reporting."

"Life Dx. is proud to offer drugs of abuse testing through Omega Labs in our new Toxicology center in UAE," said Hosam Found, CEO of Life Dx. "We believe in providing the most cost-effective and unique diagnostic services to patients and healthcare providers in the region."

This cooperative laboratory has been specifically designed to provide faster delivery options for clients in the UAE while maintaining the consistent quality that Omega and Life Dx. have become known for.

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid, and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of its Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

About Life Diagnostics

Life Diagnostics has been established in 1998 at the heart of Abu Dhabi city as a fully-fledged diagnostic center that provides a wide range of laboratory and radiology services under one roof by adopting innovative technologies to deliver exceptional diagnostic services. Life Diagnostics acquires the latest diagnostics technologies and instruments for clinical testing and imaging. Life Diagnostics also focuses on insourcing esoteric and complex diagnostics services through laboratory and imaging expertise. Life Diagnostics established strong and open partnerships with industry leaders to provide a unique diagnostics experience to its clients.

