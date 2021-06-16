Life Fitness and PEAR Sports® Formalize Long-Term Strategic Partnership

ROSEMONT, Ill. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the need for adaptive, personalized training content, Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced a vested strategic partnership with PEAR Sports, the leader in smart, digital coaching technology.

"To further expand our digital ecosystem, we are working collaboratively with best-in-class partners to co-create connected solutions that motivate and engage exercisers, while fitting our customers' specific needs," said Mike Vanacora, Senior Director, Global Strategy and Connected Fitness at Life Fitness. "Combining the PEAR Sports platform with the best of the Life Fitness portfolio of equipment creates endless possibilities on how we can coach exercisers, deliver compelling adaptive content, and deliver a consistent experience to exercisers everywhere. We are looking forward to future projects together as we continue to develop exciting content that delivers a customized and data-driven experience to each exerciser."

PEAR Sports is developing intelligent extensions to the PEAR Health & Fitness Platform to provide hyper-personalized workouts, training plans and content to specifically meet the needs of fitness facilities and exercisers. The Life Fitness ecosystem of digital solutions combines connectivity, coaching and content to enable facility operators to best engage with their members and meet their individual goals and needs. The two companies are continuously working together to integrate technologies to develop and deliver the most state-of-the-art, engaging fitness experiences, on and off Life Fitness equipment.

As part of this growing partnership, Life Fitness will expand its digital fitness solutions with AI-driven, digital coaching tools designed with PEAR. The new applications will optimize engagement, make the exerciser experience richer and more rewarding, and ultimately, empower people to reach their health goals. With new mobile digital tools, exercisers will be able to maximize the use of Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment and workout metrics.

"It is an honor to be selected by the world leader in fitness equipment to jointly lead their digital fitness transformation," said Bob Allison, Co-Founder and CEO, PEAR Sports. "Every second, someone in the world is using a piece of Life Fitness equipment, and we are excited at the prospect of providing them with a workout experience that is customized for their fitness and wellness journey. No matter where they work out, Life Fitness exercisers will be able to access personalized, engaging training content."

About PEAR Sports

Pear Sports is perfecting the personalized delivery of digital health, wellness and fitness programs. Our platform and solutions deliver on-demand customized coaching that creates great experiences for customers and enterprises. For more information, visit www.pearsports.com .

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture through its family of brands that includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed in 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered near Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about the Life Fitness family of brands, visit www.lifefitness.com .

