Life Fitness Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness today announced several changes to the company's executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Dan Wille will transition from Chief Commercial Officer to the position of Vice President of Global Marketing & Product Development, and Tim McCarthy and Frank van de Ven will both return to Life Fitness to assume the roles as Vice President of Sales, Americas and Vice President of Sales, International, respectively.

"Since my return to Life Fitness, I've spent a lot of time meeting with employees, customers and other business partners to get a sense of where we stand today. As part of this review, I've reflected on where we should focus our efforts and who will help us successfully execute on our strategic initiatives," said Chris Clawson, CEO, Life Fitness. "These changes to the company's executive leadership will allow us to better reach our strategic goals and further position Life Fitness as the global leader in commercial fitness equipment."

Dan Wille first joined Life Fitness in 1994 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in product development, marketing and sales. With 25 years of experience at Life Fitness, Wille will leverage his decades of industry knowledge to help Life Fitness return to its legacy of product leadership.

Tim McCarthy is returning to Life Fitness, where he previously spent more than 26 years overseeing performance and development of comprehensive go-to-market strategies for the Americas business unit. For the last year-and-a-half, McCarthy led sales and marketing for Advanced Exercise, a Life Fitness platinum dealer based in Colorado.

Frank van de Ven will also be rejoining Life Fitness following a short tenure with ASICS TenKan-Ten Growth Catalyst. He previously spent more than 23 years with the International business unit at Life Fitness, driving growth in the EMEA and APAC regions.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture through its family of brands that includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered near Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about the Life Fitness family of brands, visit www.lifefitness.com.

