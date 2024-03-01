ROSEMONT, Ill., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Mahadevan, Vice President & Managing Director, to Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1. Mr. Mahadevan's announcement follows the retirement of Frank van de Ven, current Chief Commercial Officer.

Since joining Life Fitness in 2015, Mr. Mahadevan has held various leadership roles across the Americas and Asia Pacific, overseeing key accounts and distribution businesses. He has led Life Fitness' Asia Pacific region as Vice President & Managing Director since 2019.

LIFE FITNESS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW MAHADEVAN TO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER TO LEAD CONTINUED GROWTH Post this

Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer of Life Fitness, said, "Andrew has a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to our customers. He has extensive experience building high-performing teams, strengthening key customer partnerships across diverse end markets, and expanding Life Fitness' presence in high growth, emerging markets. Andrew will continue building on our industry-leading reputation for providing quality products and excellent service levels to our customers."

Since joining Life Fitness in 1996, Frank van de Ven has played an integral role in expanding the company's global business in EMEA and Asia Pacific as Vice President of International Sales. In 2022, he was named Chief Commercial Officer and extended his responsibilities to include global sales and marketing.

Mr. Pisani continued, "Within Life Fitness and throughout the fitness industry, Frank is well known as a leader and coach. We express our gratitude to Frank for his leadership, energy, and passion, as well as his invaluable contributions to Life Fitness."

Life Fitness will honor Mr. van de Ven for his leadership and service at the company's booth at IHRSA 2024 on March 7.

Life Fitness:

Media Contact: Rekha S. Rao

Email: [email protected]

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to its customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com .

SOURCE Life Fitness