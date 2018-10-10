Life Fitness Debuts Innovative Approach to Small Group Training Design at IHRSA

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced today it will debut new small group training modules at the 38th Annual IHRSA International Convention & Trade Show, the world's largest fitness trade show. These modules allow any fitness facility to create a robust and versatile small group training offering with tools provided by Life Fitness brands.

"According to the IHRSA Health Club Consumer Report, personal training and small group training has evolved into the primary source of non-dues revenue for many health clubs, with small group training now nearly twice as popular as personal training," said Mike Kavanagh, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness. "Life Fitness and its Hammer Strength brand have carefully selected and organized performance and functional training spaces that can be created easily using complementary equipment throughout the space."

IHRSA reports that 18 million health club consumers signed up for small group training in 2016, accounting for more than 26 percent of the total consumer base. To meet this growing need with customers, Life Fitness created 13 different modules spanning across different training focuses using a variety of its products, including group cardio, HD Athletic, Synrgy, Hammer Strength, and accessories. The small group training module build-out can be customized to meet the facility's needs and helps optimize floor space. This optimization also allows one instructor to train multiple participants of varied experience and fitness levels at one time.

"When done right, small group training can be a highly effective training method, motivating our members through camaraderie and accountability, while helping them reach their fitness goals," said Greg Highsmith, Vice President of Strength & Group Training, Life Fitness. "We used a proven team-based system to create product and accessory modules in order to assist our customers in building out flexible and effective small group training spaces, optimized for their targeted applications and available space."

One product to be showcased at the IHRSA show is the SYNRGY180, a comprehensive space-saving "wall" system for functional training. The system can be configured for size, various training applications and accessory needs by adding nearly limitless training possibilities provided by suspension straps, a Power Pivot, a rope pull, stall bars, multiple accessories, and more.

To complement the small group training module system, Life Fitness is also announcing a partnership with innovative custom content platform, Functional Solutions. This on-demand, visual instruction can be used to guide individual exercisers or as a supplement to trainer-led small group training.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

