Life Fitness Demos Symbio™, an Award-Winning Cardio Line with Next-Gen Biomechanics, to International Fitness Industry at FIBO 2024

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, will demo a new generation of cardio, strength training, and digital product innovations at the 2024 FIBO Global Fitness Trade Show in Cologne, Germany from April 11-14.

Life Fitness Symbio™ Products

Life Fitness' latest innovations build on the company's legacy as a cornerstone in gyms and fitness facilities around the world. Notably, the first-of-its-kind ultra-premium cardio line, Symbio™, will be on display for FIBO's more than 110,000 visitors. The four-machine collection recently debuted at the 2024 IHRSA Convention & Trade Show in Los Angeles.

"For over 55 years, Life Fitness has been passionate about fitness innovation. At FIBO, visitors will see that passion come to life in our booth through our products and people," said Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness. "With our collection of cardio, strength and digital solutions, we empower every level of exerciser to work out in ways that are immersive and inspiring. The collaborative spirit of our team means that we partner with our customers to create engaging member experiences and help them to transform their business. We look forward to connecting with customers and building new relationships at FIBO 2024."

Cardio Portfolio Highlights

The Symbio product series fuses advanced biomechanics, luxurious yet purposeful design, and personalized, immersive experiences to create the ultimate multi-sensory fitness experience. Symbio's meticulous engineering works seamlessly with the versatilities of the human body to craft workouts as unique as the individuals using the machines. Symbio is a catalyst for innovation not only within Life Fitness, but also for the cardio market at large.

"Our Life Fitness team is energized to bring Symbio to one of the largest international gatherings of fitness professionals and enthusiasts at FIBO 2024," said Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness. "With Symbio, we are bringing new energy and never-before-seen innovation to the cardio space. We engaged in countless hours of research on force impact, muscle engagement, VO2 max, ergonomics, and how the body interacts with new technologies and experiences, to develop this groundbreaking line of equipment that is a true manifestation of body and machine, together in harmony. The collection allows exercisers at every level to enjoy personalized, multi-sensory workout experiences."

The Symbio collection is already earning international accolades. In the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024, the Symbio Runner™ was honored with the Red Dot award, one of the world's largest design competitions. The Red Dot Label is a highly sought-after mark of quality for good design, and Life Fitness is pleased to earn this distinction for the Symbio Runner.

"We are honored to learn that the Symbio Runner will receive the Red Dot Award for Product Design. The award recognizes the Runner not only for its beautiful design aesthetic but also for the product's innovative features that elevate the workout experience," said Paul Taylor, Director of Product Design, Life Fitness, who led the Symbio design process. "Our new product development team incorporated years of research into the unmet needs of exercisers, advanced biomechanics, global design perspectives and premium materials to design the entire Symbio line, and we are thrilled to be recognized with a Red Dot Design Award."

Symbio's product series includes the following machines: the Life Fitness team invites FIBO attendees to experience each product in the collection on the trade show floor (Hall 6, Booth #6A53 and #6C54) April 11-14:

Symbio Runner™ (treadmill) features Adaptive Flex Deck® technology, where exercisers can select their preferred surface firmness with simulated real-world terrains, which helps mitigates the risk of injury.

(treadmill) features Adaptive Flex Deck® technology, where exercisers can select their preferred surface firmness with simulated real-world terrains, which helps mitigates the risk of injury. Symbio™ Incline Elliptical touts a patent-pending incline mechanism, which creates an ellipse that emulates the body's natural running motion.

touts a patent-pending incline mechanism, which creates an ellipse that emulates the body's natural running motion. Symbio SwitchCycle™ functions as a 2-in-1 upright bicycle with out-of-saddle riding, 100 levels of resistance, macro gears for group sprint resistance jumps and sensor-guided positioning for optimal comfort.

functions as a 2-in-1 upright bicycle with out-of-saddle riding, 100 levels of resistance, macro gears for group sprint resistance jumps and sensor-guided positioning for optimal comfort. Symbio™ Recumbent Cycle takes the guesswork out of seat adjustment with on-screen seat and positioning guidance.

The Life Fitness booth will also feature newly updated ICG indoor bikes, specifically the IC5 and IC6 models as part of the company's Group Cycling solution.

Strength Portfolio Highlights

Alongside Symbio, the Life Fitness booth will also feature an array of new products from the fitness brand's strength portfolio. Along with new benches, Insignia machines with connected fitness, and Hammer Strength plate-loaded units, the booth will highlight the Dual Adjustable Pulley with Progressive Stabilization and the Assisted Nordic Ham.

Dual Adjustable Pulley : The Dual Adjustable Pulley sets the standard for versatility and workout effectiveness — allowing for nearly endless strength activities to benefit exercisers looking for increased variety and facilities wishing to maximize their strength floor space.

: The Dual Adjustable Pulley sets the standard for versatility and workout effectiveness — allowing for nearly endless strength activities to benefit exercisers looking for increased variety and facilities wishing to maximize their strength floor space. Assisted Nordic Ham: The Hammer Strength Assisted Nordic Ham is a plate-loaded product which allows athletes to execute full-range Nordic Hamstring Curls. This product features a single adjustment to accommodate varying size users and a counterbalanced design, that means the more weight a user adds, the easier the curl becomes.

Digital Solutions Highlights

The company is also excited to launch Life Fitness Digital Solutions, the evolution of the suite of software platforms that connects Life Fitness equipment with tools to deliver more personalized workout experiences for trainers and exercisers, while maximizing profitability for facility operators.

Life Fitness Connect System, featuring Connect Kit, Trainer Connect and the exerciser-facing Connect app: The Connect System seamlessly integrates Life Fitness cardio, strength, and functional zones; exercisers can receive comprehensive tracking and workout guidance via the new Connect app; trainers can deliver personalized coaching through Trainer Connect. These Life Fitness tools, including tracking sensors for strength equipment, are part of the company's technology acquisition from the Sony Startup Acceleration Program.

Facility Connect is the next-generation asset management platform to maintain optimal equipment performance and make data-driven decisions to manage facilities, provide custom video content and personalize equipment options.

Life Fitness also recently announced a partnership with Pavigym, LFX x Bootiq features LFX small group training spaces by Life Fitness, complemented by Pavigym's Bootiq software, which turns the entire workout experience into an exciting, immersive and gamified training concept.

On-Site Activities



At FIBO 2024 in Cologne, Germany, Life Fitness will be located at Hall 6, Booth #6A53 and #6C54, April 11-14, offering several on-site activities, including:

An opportunity to experience the Symbio series, the new ultra-premium product collection.

An opportunity to test other Life Fitness and Hammer Strength products.

Informational group sessions with Shaun Stafford, fitness coach and two-time Fitness World Champion, on Thursday, April 11 ; and informational group sessions with the Life Fitness team April 11-12 .

For more information about this Life Fitness' presence at FIBO 2024 please contact:

Life Fitness:

Media Contact: Rekha S. Rao

Email: [email protected]

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to its customers, advancing its businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354451/Life_Fitness_Symbio_Products.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861510/Life_Fitness_Logo_v1.jpg