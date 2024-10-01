Life Flight Network & Spectrum Aeromed Elevate Patient Care with Installation of Liquid Oxygen in Pilatus PC-12 Aircraft

The completion of this project marks the first of its kind for this oxygen configuration to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval, where an applicant must receive FAA approval to modify an original aeronautical design. Thanks to Spectrum Aeromed's superior engineering and navigation of this aircraft modification approval process, Life Flight Network's first LOX capable Pilatus PC-12 was delivered on September 27th.

"This collaboration with Spectrum Aeromed exemplifies our unwavering dedication to continuously improving the level of care we provide to our patients," said Casey Seckel, chief clinical officer at Life Flight Network. "The addition of liquid oxygen capabilities in our Pilatus PC-12 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our mission to serve communities across the region, allowing for extended duration of use, and greater portability and accessibility. The addition of this resource more than triples the carrying capacity for oxygen, a vital resource for our critically ill and injured patients."

Life Flight Network and Spectrum Aeromed have a long-standing partnership, centered around Spectrum Aeromed's ability to deliver high-quality, innovative air ambulance equipment and customized installations. This new liquid oxygen system marks a collaborative achievement between Life Flight Network and Spectrum Aeromed, benefiting Life Flight Network's critical air medical patients requiring oxygen during extended fixed-wing transports. Additionally, Spectrum Aeromed's space saving design maximizes efficiency without compromising oxygen capacity, unlike previous methods for providing additional oxygen in flight.

"The integration of our dedicated interior, including the revolutionary Liquid Oxygen (LOX) technology, into the Pilatus PC-12 not only enhances operational efficiency but also significantly improves patient care capabilities," says Matthew Christenson, VP Account Executive at Spectrum Aeromed. "This solution, particularly the LOX system, exemplifies our commitment to innovation, offering unparalleled space and weight savings. A single 5-Liter LOX orb, for instance, drastically reduces weight while providing a continuous oxygen supply, enabling longer missions."

Life Flight Network intends to outfit their entire fleet of Pilatus PC-12's with liquid oxygen in the coming years; yet another example of the not-for-profit's continued reinvestment in its fleet, staff, and community. To retrofit the entire fleet will be costly and the organization warmly welcomes community support through the Life Flight Network Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2009 to provide critical financial support to their mission services. Those interested in learning more or donating can visit www.lifeflight.org/foundation.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

ABOUT SPECTRUM AEROMED

Spectrum Aeromed is a global leader in the design and production of air ambulance equipment and medical interiors. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer service, Spectrum Aeromed provides comprehensive solutions that save lives and enhance the capabilities of medical air transport teams worldwide. The company's innovative products are utilized by a diverse clientele, including government and private entities, ensuring that patients receive the care they need. For more information about Spectrum Aeromed and its services, please visit Spectrum-Aeromed.com.

SOURCE Life Flight Network