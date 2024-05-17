Life Flight Network and REMSA Health - Care Flight enter partnership designating the former as their contracted aviation vendor for fixed-wing air medical services

AURORA, Ore., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, and REMSA Health – Care Flight, a distinguished non-profit critical care transport service headquartered in Reno, Nevada, announced this week that Life Flight Network will now serve as Care Flight's aviation and maintenance vendor for fixed-wing services.

Ben Clayton, chief executive officer for Life Flight Network, and Barry Duplantis, president and chief executive officer of REMSA Health shake hands in front of the Pilatus PC-12 that Life Flight Network now operates on behalf of Care Flight.

Bringing over 46 years of air medical expertise, Life Flight Network will provide a state-of-the-art Pilatus PC-12 aircraft for Care Flight's Reno base and will oversee all aspects of aircraft maintenance, pilot training, and pilot staffing. Care Flight will staff the base with their highly skilled medical crew, comprised of a certified flight nurse and a critical care paramedic. Together, the two organizations will provide best-in-class air medical transport services to the region.

"We are excited to partner with Care Flight to further enhance access to critical air medical services for those in need," said Ben Clayton, chief executive officer of Life Flight Network. "Life Flight Network and Care Flight have a strong history of industry collaboration and share a steadfast commitment to our core mission of saving lives by delivering exceptional emergency healthcare to the communities we serve. It is our privilege to serve the communities in this region, ensuring access to quality air medical services."

Leveraging its extensive experience and commitment to the highest levels of aviation safety, Life Flight Network looks forward to supporting REMSA Health – Care Flight in delivering safe, efficient, and reliable critical care transportation services to the communities of Nevada, eastern California, and beyond.

"Establishing a partnership between Care Flight and Life Flight Network based on our shared values of a commitment to safety and clinical excellence, ensures that every individual we serve is at the center of our work," said Barry Duplantis, president and chief executive officer, REMSA Health. "As pioneers in providing air ambulance services, both programs will complement one another through their dedication to lifesaving critical care."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network has been operating for over 45 years and is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

