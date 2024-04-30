Life Flight Network elevates operations with new, expanded communications center and administrative facility in Meridian, Idaho

AURORA, Ore., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the nation, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Idaho-based offices and communications center to a new, state-of-the-art facility. Located in Meridian, Idaho, the new space will merge offices formerly located within the Boise Airport's Jackson Jet Center with Life Flight Network's communications center, which occupied the fourth floor of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for the last 15 years.

The communications center is the first point of contact for EMS and healthcare partners requesting Life Flight Network services and is responsible for service request intake, dispatching, and flight monitoring of aircraft. At nearly triple the size of their previous space, the new facility allows for increased staffing and operational monitoring—a prime example of the organization's proactive approach and commitment to the highest levels of safety. The facility is equipped with the latest technology to streamline communication and coordination, ensuring a swift and effective response to every call.

"Our new communications center embodies the heart of our mission: to be the lifeline of hope for those in their darkest hour. As we continue to grow, our commitment to saving lives remains unwavering, and this expansion underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in air medical transport," said Rene Bonnett, Life Flight Network's senior director of transport logistics. "With advanced technological innovation and a team of highly skilled professionals, we stand ready to serve with compassion, expertise, and steadfast dedication to our patients."

An additional highlight of the new facility is its increased training capacity. From onboarding new clinicians to conducting advanced training, this expanded space is dedicated to nurturing the skills and expertise of Life Flight Network's highly specialized teams. "This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care. By providing an environment that fosters learning and innovation, we ensure our team remains at the forefront of lifesaving techniques and practices," said Casey Seckel, chief clinical officer at Life Flight Network.

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org .

