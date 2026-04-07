Life Flight Network Breaks Ground on Clinical Center of Excellence to Advance Clinical Training and Patient Care

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport provider in the nation, has officially broken ground on its new Clinical Center of Excellence (CCOE), a state-of-the-art training facility designed to advance clinical education, strengthen safety, and further elevate patient care.

Located adjacent to Life Flight Network's Communication Center in Meridian, Idaho, the 10,000-square-foot, $800,000 facility will serve as a dedicated hub for simulation-based training and advanced clinical education for the organization's clinicians.

Life Flight Network clinicians performing advanced simulation training.

Purposely designed to support immersive, high-impact training experiences, the CCOE will include:

Four advanced simulation and debrief rooms

A dedicated cadaver lab for advanced procedural training

Aircraft and ambulance mock-up training areas

Expanded classroom space for didactic and team-based learning

Administrative offices supporting simulation operations, curriculum development, and clinical administration

"Breaking ground on the Clinical Center of Excellence represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering industry-leading care," said Ben Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Life Flight Network. "By investing in advanced training environments and evidence-based simulation, we are strengthening the readiness of our clinicians and ensuring our teams are prepared for the most critical moments in patient care."

Development of the CCOE was informed directly by clinician feedback gathered across the organization. Team members identified expanded access to medical directors, cadaver lab experiences, and high-quality simulation as key priorities for strengthening ongoing education and maintaining the highest standards of clinical care.

"The Clinical Center of Excellence reflects the voice of our clinicians and our shared commitment to continuous improvement," said Casey Seckel, Chief Clinical Officer for Life Flight Network. "This facility will provide a dedicated environment where teams can practice complex procedures, refine critical decision-making, and strengthen collaboration, ensuring every clinician across Life Flight Network has the training and resources needed to deliver the highest level of care when it matters most."

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026. While the facility will serve as a physical hub for training, its impact will extend across Life Flight Network's entire service area, supporting consistent clinical excellence for every base of operation and care team.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK



Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, and Hawai‛i. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information or to become a member visit www.lifeflight.org.

SOURCE Life Flight Network