Life Flight Network doubles fixed-wing air medical assets at Boise, Idaho base with addition of second Pilatus PC-12

AURORA, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit air medical transport service, is proud to announce the expansion of its fixed-wing air medical resources in Boise with the addition of a second Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. This expansion, effective October 15th, will enhance the availability and efficiency of critical care services across Idaho and the surrounding regions, reaffirming Life Flight Network's commitment to high-quality, lifesaving services throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.

A Life Flight Network Pilatus PC-12.

The versatile Pilatus PC-12 is widely used across the air medical industry and is ideal for long-distance transports and weather conditions that may prohibit helicopters from flying, making this addition particularly valuable as winter approaches. The new fixed-wing aircraft will operate alongside Life Flight Network's existing rotor and fixed-wing assets in Boise to optimize coverage and increase availability for patients in need.

"Expanding our fleet in Boise allows us to better meet the growing needs of the communities we serve," said Michael Weimer, chief operating officer for Life Flight Network. "This strategic decision will ensure timely access to critical care for more patients across our service area, delivering on our mission to save lives with industry-leading care and transport."

Along with the aircraft's state of the art medical interior, the combined efforts of a flight registered nurse and flight paramedic enable Life Flight Network crews to operate a mobile intensive care unit with the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled medical functions during transport, including video laryngoscopes and emergency blood transfusions.

"The introduction of a second Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing aircraft in Boise enhances our capacity across both rotor-wing and fixed-wing operations throughout the region. This addition will provide critical support for patients needing transport to specialized care facilities over greater distances," said Victor Walco, director of business development for Life Flight Network. "It's yet another demonstration of Life Flight Network's dedication to and investment in the communities we serve."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org .

SOURCE Life Flight Network