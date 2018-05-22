Life Flight Network Launches New App for Hospitals and Emergency Responders

In emergency medicine, prompt medical attention can mean the difference between life and death. The faster a patient gets to definitive care, the better their chance of survival.

"With LFN Respond, approved hospital and emergency responders can instantly request a Life Flight Network aircraft by tapping the flight call button in the app, sending vital information and GPS location directly to dispatch personnel at our Communications Center," said Life Flight Network CEO Michael Griffiths. "LFN Respond saves precious seconds and makes calling for air ambulance transport easier for hospitals and first responder teams working to save lives."

The free app is designed for use by approved agencies to send activation requests to Life Flight Network. Those agencies include hospitals, first responders, fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, search and rescue, ski patrols, and other qualified agencies currently working with Life Flight Network. Life Flight Network's service area covers Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The LFN Respond app provides additional functions including a searchable hospital directory, a landing zone guide, access to Life Flight Network's calendar of outreach education trainings, and push notifications from Life Flight Network on education and training events. Once a flight call has been made using the app, users can view a real-time progress tracker that shows the aircraft's location while en route and when it's expected to arrive. LFN Respond integrates seamlessly with Life Flight Network's computer-aided dispatch and flight tracking software.

"Life Flight Network's investment in this technology will help us work together better and more efficiently to get people the emergency care they need, as quickly as possible," said South Lane County Fire & Rescue Fire Chief John Wooten. "Especially in rural parts of our state, air medical transport is critical to saving lives and being able to communicate with Life Flight Network through LFN Respond will improve the process."

LFN Respond is available on the Apple app store or Google Play to approved hospital and emergency response personnel. The app is also web-based for utilization by computer. Life Flight Network is inviting hospitals and first responders in its service area to register and start using LFN Respond. Hospitals and emergency response agencies in Life Flight Network's service area interested in LFN Respond should contact their Life Flight Network Customer Service Manager, or call (503) 678-4364.

Life Flight Network offers memberships for a $65 annual fee. Members incur no out-of-pocket expense if flown for medically necessary emergent conditions by Life Flight Network or one of their reciprocal partners. To request more information about the membership program, or if organizations would like an in-person presentation, they should contact the Life Flight Network membership office at 800-982-9299.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). Life Flight Network has administrative offices in Aurora, Oregon and is owned by a consortium of Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Oregon Health & Science University, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, and Providence Health System. Aviation services provided by: Life Flight Network and Jackson Jet Center, Inc. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

