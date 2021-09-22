Life Flight Network receives prestigious Program of the Year award from the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS)

AURORA, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest, not-for-profit air ambulance provider, has been named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). This award, sponsored by Airbus, is acknowledged as the most prestigious award available to air medical providers. Among the 350 programs eligible for the award globally, Life Flight Network was selected as the top air medical program.

"The Program of the Year is the most prestigious and sought-after of the AAMS Annual Community Awards," said Cameron Curtis, AAMS President and CEO. "This year's honoree, Life Flight Network, met and exceeded every aspect of the award criteria—patient care, quality leadership, innovation, safety consciousness, community service—you name it, they've got it. AAMS is proud to have this exemplary program as a valued AAMS member, and we send our hearty congratulations to the entire Life Flight Network team."

The Program of the Year recognizes an emergency medical transport service, both national and international, which has demonstrated a superior level of patient care, management prowess, high-quality leadership through visionary and innovative approaches, customer service, safety consciousness, marketing ingenuity, community service, and a commitment to the medical transport community as a whole. Life Flight Network, a Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) accredited program, will be officially recognized at the Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 1, 2021.

"We are excited to have been chosen for this prestigious award," said Ben Clayton, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Life Flight Network. "Receiving the Program of the Year award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our highly skilled clinicians, aviators, maintenance personnel, communications specialists, operational control specialists, and administrative staff. They are the best in the industry. Their unrelenting focus on patient care, safety, quality, and customer service is the reason we are able to provide access to life-saving care in the communities we serve."

Life Flight Network's selection for the Program of the Year award represents and showcases the commitment to a higher standard of transport medicine to the patients and communities across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Life Flight Network has been in operation for over 43 years and employs approximately 750 employees. Throughout Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Montana, the company has 25 rotor-wing bases, nine fixed-wing bases, two neonatal and pediatric bases and operates 30 ground ambulances.

"Today marks the second time Life Flight Network has been recognized as Program of the Year by AAMS," said Dominic Pomponio, Life Flight Network Regional Vice President. "Quality, safety, customer service, clinical and aviation excellence are hallmarks of what Life Flight Network stands for. All of our employees are committed to the same mission: saving lives through industry leading care and transport. Being selected as the Program of the Year recognizes our staff for their hard work and excellence during an incredibly challenging year. We are grateful for the support of AAMS and the industry."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA), and Helicopter Association International (HAI). Life Flight Network is the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States and maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate. It offers ICU-level care during air transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Life Flight Network is headquartered in Aurora, Oregon. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

