LiFE IN THE AIR LAUNCHES NEW ANDROID POINT-OF-SALE PRODUCT

~The new Android point-of-sale product will improve the flight environment on partner airlines, starting with JetSMART~

SEATTLE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-commerce and entertainment solutions provider LiFE in the Air (LiFE) today announced an Android point-of-sale (POS) product, which launched on Colombian carrier JetSMART .

The POS product is made to meet airlines' needs and enhance inflight transactions, leveraging PAX A920 hardware as the foundation for the integration, which offers a tailored approach to onboard payments. The product signifies a major step forward for inflight commerce, providing efficiency and convenience for crew and passengers. Several airlines use PAX A920 for operations, which features a sleek, ergonomic design, robust performance capabilities, and built-in connectivity options, including LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The POS offers the following features:

Cash collection: Allows flight attendants to easily manage onboard transactions, ensuring a smooth payment process for passengers

E-receipts: Offers passengers convenient proof of purchase

Device synchronization: Ensures seamless coordination across multiple devices and processing servers, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors

Automated flight reporting: Simplifies administrative tasks

Adaptable taxation support: Accommodates varying requirements, generating compliant receipts for destinations with complex tax regulations

"Our partner airlines have reported incredible results since partnering with LiFE," said Greg Kott, CEO of LiFE in the Air. "We're excited to take our product further and are confident that the Android POS will elevate e-commerce in the skies, creating a seamless and convenient experience for crew and passengers on board."

LiFE will be at the Aviation Festival Americas in Miami, Florida on May 15-16, World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg, Germany on May 28-30, and the Future Travel Experience Conference in Dublin, Ireland on June 11-13. For more information about LiFE in the Air and to request a demo, visit www.lifeintheair.com .

About LiFE In The Air, Inc.

LiFE in the Air is a new entrant to the wireless inflight e-commerce (IFE) space led by a seasoned team of digital natives in aviation tech. The company's mission is to use innovation, creativity, and the power of existing and emerging technology to produce a compelling, easy-to-administer e-commerce system that earns revenue for airlines while delighting passengers. LiFE, which stands for 'lite in-flight e-commerce,' offers airlines with limited resources and budgets products such as a point of sale system, a full-service e-commerce portal and ready-to-go apps that allow for seat upgrades, ordering F&B onboard, booking in-destination activities, entertainment and much more. Visit www.lifeintheair.com for more information and to schedule a demonstration.

