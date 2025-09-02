"Life is Better With Options": Cboe Launches New Global Ad Campaign Spotlighting the Power of Options

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the launch of a new global advertising campaign, "Life is Better With Options." The campaign underscores Cboe's continued commitment to expanding awareness and education about the potential benefits of utilizing options, reflecting the exchange operator's evolving brand and marketing strategy as it looks to cater to growing demand from institutional and retail customers worldwide.

At the heart of Cboe's Life is Better With Options campaign is a simple idea: options create opportunity. Just as they bring choice, versatility and flexibility to everyday life, options can help investors manage risk, generate income and redefine their risk-return profiles to potentially optimize their portfolio and investment performance. The campaign employs visual storytelling to play on the concept of "options," illustrating how incomplete life – and investing – would be without them. The ad can be viewed on Cboe's website here.

"Options trading has emerged as one of the most significant growth stories in global financial markets, as investors of all types increasingly turn to options to help hedge portfolio risks, enhance yield, and express their views on the market with precision," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "By expanding access to investor education, data, and tradable products – and now introducing a dedicated global marketing initiative – we are excited to further broaden awareness of the versatile ways options can enhance and diversify an investment portfolio."

U.S. options volumes have increased every year since 2020, reaching more than 12.2 billion contracts in 2024 – a 63 percent rise over 2020. To meet growing demand for options education, Cboe in recent years has continued to enhance its educational offerings through The Options Institute, including developing multilingual content for international learners. Building on these efforts, the company is also deepening its collaborations with retail brokerages globally to bring its data, analytics, and products to more retail traders.

Cboe's Life is Better With Options campaign began airing on U.S. national television yesterday and will roll out on select channels across EMEA and APAC in the coming months. The campaign also includes digital advertising on premium mainstream and financial news sites.

In addition, Cboe has launched an accompanying corporate brand campaign to highlight its heritage as the pioneer of listed U.S. options trading, along with its other landmark innovations such as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) options. Together, these campaigns reinforce Cboe's identity as the home of U.S. options trading and a leading global exchange operator offering a wide range of products, markets and services.

"Cboe created the world's first U.S. options exchange more than 50 years ago, and today we continue to explore new and creative ways to showcase the potential benefits of this time-tested asset class to a growing user base," said Megan Goett, Chief Marketing Officer at Cboe. "Our new global ad campaign spans digital platforms, web, social and linear TV, helping us reach a wider audience around the world. At the same time, we are proud to reinforce Cboe's role as the innovator behind many notable industry-firsts that have become widely adopted and trusted by mainstream investors."

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.