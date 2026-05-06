Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market worth $56.12 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is expected to grow from USD 29.05 billion in 2026 to USD 56.12 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

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Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 29.05 billion

USD 29.05 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 56.12 billion

USD 56.12 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 11.6%

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The SATCOM equipment market is growing as satellites are increasingly used for more complex, longer-duration missions across communications, Earth observation, navigation, and defense. As operators expand their constellations and launch higher-value satellites, propulsion systems are becoming increasingly important for controlling orbit, managing missions and ensuring safe end-of-life disposal. This is pushing satellite manufacturers and propulsion suppliers to develop lighter, more efficient, and reliable systems. The focus is on helping satellites operate smoothly, reduce launch weight, and improve overall mission cost over time.

By Platform, the airborne segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% between 2026 and 2032.

By Vertical, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, North American is expected to account for a market share of 43.1% in 2026.

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The rising need for reliable connectivity across remote areas, mobile platforms and critical operations is driving demand for advanced SATCOM equipment. These systems support secure voice, data and broadband communication where normal networks are not always available.

The SATCOM equipment market is growing primarily because aircraft, ships, vehicles, command centers, and remote enterprise sites require improved connectivity. At the same time, defense, emergency response, aviation, maritime and commercial users are moving toward compact antennas, advanced terminals, modems, routers and hybrid connectivity systems. These systems help improve network reliability, reduce dependence on terrestrial infrastructure and support continuous communication in difficult operating environments.

By frequency, the Ku Band segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Ku Band is the largest segment in the SATCOM equipment market because it is widely used across commercial aviation, maritime connectivity, VSAT networks, DTH services, enterprise communications and mobile SATCOM platforms. It provides a good balance of bandwidth, coverage, antenna size and equipment cost, making it useful for both fixed and mobile applications. The segment also has a large installed base of satellite networks, terminals, antennas, modems, and ground infrastructure that already support Ku Band. Because of this established ecosystem, Ku Band remains a preferred frequency for commercial and government SATCOM users.

By platform, the airborne platform segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

The airborne platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the SATCOM equipment market, as demand for high-speed connectivity, secure communication, and real-time data sharing increases across commercial and military aircraft. Airlines are investing in in-flight connectivity and operational communication systems, while defense users are upgrading aircraft with beyond-line-of-sight communication, mission data links, ISR support, and command-and-control capabilities. Business jets and UAVs are also adding demand for compact, certified and platform-ready SATCOM equipment. Higher equipment value, retrofit work, and rising connectivity needs across aircraft fleets are expected to support faster growth in this segment.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the SATCOM equipment industry, as demand is rising across aviation, maritime, defense, telecom backhaul and remote enterprise connectivity. The region has large coastal economies, many island nations, remote industrial sites and fast-growing air traffic, which creates a strong need for satellite terminals, antennas, modems, routers, and ground systems. Defense modernization is also driving growth, as countries are investing more in secure, resilient communications for aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, and command centers. Asia Pacific air passenger growth is expected to remain among the fastest globally, while military spending in Asia and Oceania has also increased, supporting higher adoption of SATCOM equipment among both commercial and government users.

Thales (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), RTX (US), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) are the key players in the SATCOM equipment companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

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